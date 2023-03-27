Tracy Wolfson has easily become one of the most popular faces on the NFL sidelines! The sportscaster is always impressing viewers with her personality and fashion choices while on the field. In her downtime, Tracy enjoys hanging out with her family and sharing gorgeous bikini photos on social media.

The six-time Emmy Award nominee leads the CBS Sports team in football coverage as well as years of experience under her belt reporting on tennis, gymnastics, rodeo, skiing and more. Tracy has always been athletic, playing multiple sports in college before becoming a broadcaster.

“I played flag football for my sorority in college, I played basketball and tennis was my main sport, but I didn’t want to pursue it,” she told Jewish Standard in February 2016.

The New York native knew from a young age that she wanted to be a sports anchor. In the early 2000s, Tracy served as a correspondent on ESPN before joining CBS where she’s covered Super Bowls, Olympic Games, the U.S. Open and more.

While she has been living her dream for more than a decade, there’s one thing Tracy prides above all. According to her Instagram bio, her “most important” job is being a mom to her three boys, Dylan, Ari and Evan, whom she shares with her husband, David Reichel.

“My family is my real life, and being a mom is my number one priority,” she said. “I have an amazing job, and I worked really hard to get where I am, and I love it, but I always say that when it doesn’t work out for my family, that’s when I’m out.”

Tracy has opened up a number of times over the years about balancing her career and motherhood in a male-dominated field.

“If you want to do this job and be a mother, know there will be a lot of sacrifices, a lot of time away on the road by yourself, a lot of missed birthdays, holidays, school plays and kids’ games,” the TV personality admitted to Modern Wellness Guide. “But I hope I show that women can have it all, it just has to be done right.”

When she’s not talking to star athletes on the field, Tracy loves soaking up the sun on the beach and going hiking. In August 2021, the entire family took a trip to Florida. The mom of three blew her fans away with a stunning seaside snap, posing in a striped bikini with her handsome hubby by her side.

