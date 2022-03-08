The Young and the Restless actress Tracey E. Bregman has been able to live her dream: being a mom and a popular soap opera star. The Emmy winner shares sons Austin Recht and Landon Recht with her ex-husband, Ron Recht, and is always posting photos with her kids on social media.

Tracey and Ron were married from 1987 to 2010. The Days of Our Lives star and the real estate developer welcomed their first son together, Austin, in 1991. Their second son, Landon, was born in 1996. As her television career took off, Tracey brought her kids to set with her and exposed them to the world of acting.

“All I can say is thank God I did it when I was young because I don’t know how I did it!” the blonde bombshell told Closer in March 2022. “We were working very long hours then. I came home from work, and I was doing bath and bedtime and learning 20 to 40 pages of dialogue. I have to say, my children became very adaptable. I could take them anywhere. If they were tired, they’d curl up, put their head on my shoulder and go to sleep. The studio was so noisy that they learned to sleep through anything!”

Her youngest son has since decided to follow in her footsteps with an entertainment career of his own.

“My younger son [Landon] is an actor and musician,” the television star continued. “Austin used to do extra work when he was home from college. He went to business school. He is amazing in business.”

One thing that is clear is that the Young Artist Award winner is proud of everything both of her sons have accomplished. She also offered up some important advice for those who are interested in getting into acting, much like Landon. “I have always said to everyone, make sure you have a plan B, because it’s a tough business,” she added. “But I’ve seen how talented he is, so I am behind him 100 percent.”

Austin founded ​​Global Source Advisors, a leading distributor of PPE equipment and COVID-19 tests. Tracey gave a sweet shout-out to her eldest son, who is now a successful businessman, on Instagram for his birthday in March 2020.

“I’m in awe of your drive, determination, passion and knowledge of so many different subjects!! You are my rock and I thank you for always being by my side,” she captioned the post. “It has been one of the greatest gifts ever to watch you grow into the incredible man that you are!!”

