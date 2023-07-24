Organizing a kitchen and a pantry has never been dreamier than this! HGTV‘s Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge saw the network’s biggest stars tackle a home renovation fit for a living doll.

Now that Greta Gerwig’s blockbuster Barbie has finally hit theaters, it’s the perfect time to see a sneak peek of the stunning Southern California home featured on the Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge. Help! I Wrecked My House host Jasmine Roth teamed up with Food Network chef Antonia Lofaso to help turn Barbie’s dollhouse kitchen into a reality.

The kitchen is the perfect shade of bubblegum pink with teal blue design accents throughout the room. The color scheme is not only nostalgic but showcases a refreshing and lively palette, unlike anything HGTV viewers have seen before.

“I love whimsical elements, I love hidden things, I love to have a little bit of fun with my houses,” Jasmine told HGTV of the unique design. “There’s a whole other level we get to create and ideate and come up with for this house that you can’t do in a regular house.”

Jasmine and Antonia decided to knock down the wall between the kitchen and the dining room to help open up the room a bit more.

“It’s kind of like a cave,” Jasmine said of the space before demolishing the wall. “But if we rip everything out, I think we can do a really good job!”

It proved to be the perfect way to maximize the kitchen and all of its quirky features. The pair also installed retro pale-yellow appliances and bright orange light fixtures above the massive kitchen island.

One of the biggest surprises of all was the hidden lift that rises from the kitchen island to reveal a number of pale pink appliances, including the cutest toaster.

“The ‘60s were all about introducing the atomic age and showcasing the house of the future, so we created a hidden, automatic toyetic as a nod to that time,” Jasmine reflected on the hidden elements.

Just when you thought the room couldn’t get any better, Jasmine’s hidden pantry idea completely knocked all of the other rooms in the house out of the water. A shelving unit serves as the door to the pantry, full of candy in glass jars and all of the delicious-looking snacks any Barbie lover would want to satisfy their sweet tooth.