If there is one thing that is clear it’s that Tori Spelling‘s family is her priority, and she wants to take advantage of all the time she has with them.

The 46-year-old took to Instagram on Saturday, January 11, to share an adorable photo with her son Beau. “This is the way to wake up … next to my baby. We don’t do family bed often but I cherish the times I get to sleep with this little man,” the TV personality wrote alongside the snap. “Because Stella broke her ankle she has been sleeping with mama so I can help her out. And, Beau got in on the action. Waking up with a chubby soft baby foot in my face made me smile and made my whole day.”

I woke up so happy. They grow up so fast,” she continued. “One day they won’t want to sleep in bed with me. So I’m relishing in these moments and memories. Wish they made a bed big enough that all 5 of my kiddos could sleep in it with me. That would be mom heaven!” Take a look at the sweet post below!

Plenty of people could relate to Tori, as they took to the comments section to respond. “So very sweet! I remember those mornings and miss them dearly. They do grow up fast, so yes cherish the time with your little ones,” one person said. Another added, “I love snuggling in our bed with the kiddos.”

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum shares five kids — sons Liam, 12; Finn, 7, and Beau, 2, and daughters Stella, 11, and Hattie, 8 — with her husband, Dean McDermott. Tori has always been open about her family life, even revealing how she is using her character on BH90210 to instill confidence in her girls.

Broadimage/Shutterstock

“Because of Donna Martin, I tell my girls every day they are good enough, smart, beautiful and can be anyone they want to be,” the Stori Telling author said on Instagram on December 12, 2019. “But never be who everyone expects you to be! Be you.”

“Life is hard enough for teens living up to the expectations the world, society and peers put on us,” Tori continued. “Let alone being on camera weekly in front of millions.”

It’s always great to be reminded just how much love there is in this family!