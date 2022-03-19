This is sponsored content. Closer is not endorsing the websites or products set forth below.

Have you ever wondered what your destiny would look like? Have you ever considered receiving clarity and meaning in your life due to these uncertain times? Many people receive misread or misrepresented information, unfortunately making their life harder than ever. However, psychic readings are very popular these days, and you might need one.

A good psychic reading will not tell you what you want to hear, but it will open your eyes and make you improve your lifestyle for the better. Psychic readings are more of a revelation or explanation of why certain things happen in your life, or what kind of situations you will find yourself in. Since psychic readings can help you figure things out, many people are looking for the best psychic reading sites that provide different readings.

We live in a global pandemic, so it is more convenient and better for people to find legit psychic services and get a reading without the need to leave their homes. The number of psychic sites is huge, so you might get overwhelmed when searching for a good site. This can be even harder if you are a beginner, and there is a high chance of getting scammed. We want to save you time, energy, and money, so we will enlist the best online psychic readings sites that offer top-notch services.

List of Top Rated Sites for Online Psychic Readings

#1. Purple Garden: Overall Best Online Psychic Readings

With persistent efforts and consistency, Purple Garden has emerged as one of the best online psychic reading websites on the market currently. A new player on the market, has retained as #1 online psychic reader with accurate real life predictions. Users can segregate the available tarot card readers on the basis of their own needs and requirements on the search bar on the official website. This way it becomes easier for them to find the right tarot card reader that suits their needs.

On purple garden, only verified and legit tarot card readers are available which are safe and legit. They genuinely deliver their services so the users can be sure of the services and there are no scams with purple garden. All the popular tarot card readers are highlighted on the home page itself. Each tarot card reader has their own unique description, which defines their personality, speciality and their rates. The rates are decided on the basis of per minute. Purple Garden believes that each client has their own budget, some can afford expensive tarot card readers while others can’t. But the services should remain available for everyone.

People with low budgets should not be left behind and everyone deserves equal quantity of service. Their active status can also be on their display picture as well, whether they are available online or not. Online tarot readers get more preference than offline as they are instantly available to their clients. However, there are different psychic readers for different categories such as money, finance. There are psychic readers such as divine readers as well who act as a consultant to their client and give overall views about the clients life. It is basically sort of a therapy session where the client is not looking for any definite answers but affirmations from another person. Such readers can be found under the “divine healing” category on the home page. Apart from psychic readings and tarot card reading, purple garden is also available for palm readings, love readings, oracle guidance, angel insights and many more.

Purple Garden Readings

There are a variety of different readings available with purple garden. Also, if you are unable to find your desired psychic readers or tarot card reader, there are advisors available 24*7 as well. The advisors first analyze the issue, understand what, when and where and then compile some options for their clients which rightly suits their needs and requirements.

They also take into account their budget needs so that they can find tarot readers which fits their needs and financial situations. After consultations, a follow up call is made by the company to get feedback from the clients.

If you decide to go with purple garden, you can find more than 70 tarot readers segregated into several categories that exactly suit your needs. With consistent services, Purple Garden has gained #1 position in our list of best online psychic reading websites.

Pros

Instant tarot reading results

More than psychic readers available

Free initial minutes

Online advisors available

Cons

Result may be accurate to a certain extent

Customer Experience

So far, so good. Purple Garden has been able to impress their customers with exceptional services and consistent follow ups. Millions of people have visited the purple garden website and have availed their services. Purple Garden has backed #1 position in our list in terms of customer satisfaction only. Today, they are happy and satisfied with the services and hopefully they are on the right path of their career.

=> Click here to visit the official website of Purple Garden

#2. Kasamba: Most Recommended Psychic Reads For Couples

Kasamba is an online service that has been operating for more than 20 years. All these years are proof that Kasamba has been serving good to its customers. Since then, they have been delivering their psychic predictions to millions of people. According to customer experiences, Kasamba has secured its place as the number one online psychic reading service.

This platform provides three free minutes of conversation with the psychic you want to book the reading with. However, the starting price of certain psychic services is $1.99 per minute. If you are new in the world of psychic readings and want to explore your options, this platform offers many psychic readers at no cost providing legit and accurate online psychic readings.

Kasamba Readings

Kasamba offers many different services, i.e., readings, that vary from general psychic readings to more specific ones with tools ranging from horoscopes to tarot cards. Kasamba is one of the best sites where you can find a legit, accurate reading worth the money.

Kasamba is known for the best accurate online psychic readings on the internet. Some of the most popular services are love psychics, psychic readings, fortune telling, tarot readings, and personal astrology. On the other side, there are some other categories they offer as well, such as professional psychics for numerology and career forecasts.

If you have decided to try Kasamba’s readings, you can browse among the list of 89 real psychics who have something unique to offer. Each of them is an expert in their field, or psychics specialty. In another case, if you have no idea which one to choose or which direction to follow, you can get help by using customer support that includes a recommendation feature that will assist you in choosing an online psychic.

Pros

More than 20 years of experience

Many psychic reading categories

More than 40 professional psychics

Pricing from $1.99 per minute

Refunds available

First three minutes are free

Cons

More experienced psychics charge up to $20 per minute

Satisfaction guarantee only for the first reading

Customer Experience

The customers are sharing only positive experiences after using the services of Kasamba. Customers were all thrilled they could use the first three minutes for free, which helped them find their perfect psychic. The clients say Kasamba’s psychics provide the most accurate readings and that their service is on another level.

The number of happy and satisfied clients counts to more than three million, which is enough proof of why many people visit Kasamba. Also, another convenient thing for the customers was that the price varies according to the psychic, which means there are affordable services for almost everyone. The starting price is $1.99 per minute, which is a good deal for people on a budget.

The website is easy to use, and you can get a discount if you are a newcomer. Also, there are many other benefits such as customer-friendly customer support. If you are having trouble deciding which psychic to book or service to pursue, customer support will help you a lot.

=> Click here to visit the official website of Kasamba

#3. Keen: Most Accurate Tarot Card Readings

As an online psychic service, Keen offers the most friendly experiences for users. This website has provided psychic services since 1999 and has more than 40 million satisfied customers worldwide. Keen psychics are masters in many different readings specialized in Chinese, Mayan, and Vedic astrology. The advisors have performed more than 70,000 readings, so you can be sure you will do no wrong if you choose this website.

The psychics are called advisors, who you can discover by browsing manually or letting the algorithm find you a match. This feature asks you to answer a couple of questions, and then you will get a recommended advisor that they think will suit you. With simple navigation, convenient shortcut buttons, and a well-organized list of categories, Keen is the perfect choice for your next psychic reading.

Keen Readings

Keen provides a wide range of psychics, offering different types of readings. With more than 20 years in the psychic business, Keen has more than 20 categories with psychic readings, which cover any aspect of your life. There are traditional readings, such as tarot, love, and relationship. But, there are more readings as well, like pet psychic readings, aura cleansings, Mayan astrology, etc.

Each reading has a starting price from $1.99 per minute up to $9.99 per minute. Another good thing is that the customers get the first three minutes for free, which helps them find out which psychic they prefer talking to. The customers can also educate themselves with the free articles provided on the website. You can also find daily horoscopes, and monthly and yearly overviews of each horoscope sign.

By booking one of these readings, you get to have a one-time psychic experience that you will not regret. The readings are all 100% accurate and confidential, which is why Keen has a safe spot in the psychic market.

Pros

More than 20 years of experience

More than 40 million satisfied clients

Experienced psychics with more than 70,000 readings

First three minutes are for free

Starting price is $1.99 per minute

Accurate readings

Many categories covering every aspect of life

Cons

Experienced psychics charge more

Intro offer is for one psychic reading session only

Customer Experience

Customers have said Keen is the best psychic platform to visit. They claim the readings are reliable and accurate. Most people thought this website was a scam since it is offering so many services provided by several psychics. Instead, they received good service, an amazing experience, and an awakening journey.

The clients have shared positive reviews and have said Keen offers affordable readings suitable for everyone’s pocket. Since we live in the most uncertain times, Keen has been taking care of its customers by providing discounts and free minutes. If you are a newcomer, you can enjoy these benefits. People have said that after the readings, they have found hope again and improved their perception.

However, people sometimes can be impatient and cannot wait for the good thing to happen, so these readings have made them practice patience.

=> Click here to visit the official website of Keen

#4. AskNow: One of the Best Online Psychic Reading Sites for Beginners

AskNow is one of the best psychic reading websites known for providing personalized predictions and a customer-centric approach. This platform will connect you with many psychic readers and mediums all around the world, and it is one of the most trustworthy websites on the internet since 2005.

AskNow has proven its place in the psychic world and has a safe spot among its competitors. This website is known as the best site for phone readings, which is the best option for many people. You will find the best mediums on this platform, too. You can stay safe while communicating with the psychic since the conversations are incredibly discreet.

AskNow Readings

This website has many psychic readers that are available all the time and are masters in different fields of the psychic world. The readings are done through phone and chat, which might be a problem for those working with a medium by video or email. However, AskNow offers many readings, such as psychic readings, daily horoscopes, psychic spotlight, and they also offer free videos with which you can learn more about the psychic readings.

If you purchase an introductory package, you will get free minutes, but they are not applicable like on the other sites. The strength lies in the free resources you have, such as a free question and free daily horoscope that provides a convenient option for a free consultation.

The readings’ starting price is $3.99 per minute and goes up to $13. However, the biggest advantage of this website is that the psychics are available 24/7, something that other websites do not offer. Also, AskNow connects its clients with English and Spanish-speaking psychics.

Pros

More than 15 years of experience

Best mediums in the world

Affordable prices

Reading by phone

24/7 service

English and Spanish speaking psychics

Cons

Free minutes only offered if you purchase an introductory package

No option for video or email reading

Customer Experience

The customers have gone through the best experience with AskNow. They are beyond happy and satisfied with the services of this psychic platform, especially with the possibility of 24/7 service. The clients have said the website is simple and easy to use, and there are many free articles available to learn more about psychic readings.

The readings are 100% accurate, and according to the people’s words, AskNow’s psychics have done a great job. People’s lives were transformed, and many lost hopes were found again. Although it has existed since 2005, this platform has a safe and secure spot in the psychic world.

So many customers have been served well. Some also found it very interesting and unique that AskNow has both English and Spanish-speaking psychics.

If you want to find out more about your destiny or what the future holds, AskNow is the best choice for a psychic reading.

=> Click here to visit the official website of AskNow

#5. Oranum: Top Rated for Love, Relationship, and Marriage Predictions

Oranum is the psychic platform that provides the best video readings. The psychics are only doing their services through video chat. Many people consider this an advantage since they believe this type of reading is more convenient and accurate. For tarot card readings, this is crucial since the clients can see the cards and all the images and symbols that appear.

This psychic platform has more than 100 tarot card readers, and we consider this a benefit because you are given many options. If you are new, you might find this overwhelming, but the site has limited filtering options.

However, Oranum’s payment process is done through a credit system, which people find confusing. When you sign up, you receive 9.99 free credits, which is as little as one free minute for a session with a more expensive psychic or three free minutes with a cheaper psychic.

Oranum Readings

Oranum provides many spiritual professionals who are masters in different psychic areas and offer any kind of psychic service. This platform has a number of categories, such as clairvoyant, tarot reading, love reading, astrology, dream interpretation, guides, family readings, numerology, fortune-telling, and pet psychic readings.

However, all these services are only available for people over 18 years old. You can choose whichever reading you want on this website, and you can choose whichever psychic you want. You will be provided the best service from so many talented readers and get the most accurate reading. So, choose Oranum readings for better life decisions. You can be sure of these readings since this site has more than ten years of experience.

Pros

Plenty of psychics

Many psychic categories to choose

More than ten years of experience

Video chat readings

Credit system

Pet psychic readings

Cons

Credit system is confusing

Packages are expensive

No option for a phone call, email, or chat reading

Customer Experience

The customers who have used certain services from Oranum say this site is excellent since it provides so many psychic readings. They especially love the option of a video chat reading. They say it is better for them to see the cards themselves to ensure the psychic is not lying. This way, the reading is more convenient and confidential.

The psychics are very talented, friendly, and nice, and their readings are 100% accurate. Clients say they are connecting with the psychics immediately, which is good since the readers connect spiritually and emotionally with their customers. The users claim this site provides free weekly live sessions, and you have access to private sessions too.

However, they do not really favor the credit system because they find it confusing and difficult. But, the overall experience of the users is good. Oranum has a good rating, and all the psychics have great reviews. If you need a legit site where you can receive a proper reading, this is the place.

=> Click here to visit the official website of Oranum

#6. Mysticsense: Best for First Few Minutes Free Psychic Reading Online

The last option of ours is Mysticsense, which is another good psychic website to find your best reader. If you are looking for clarity, this is the place to find it. This website has many unique readings, and its community of talented psychic readers from around the world can be easily reached through chat, video calls, and webcam.

This website offers you life guidance and many other readings that will help you improve your lifestyle and make good decisions overall. The psychics of Mysticsense are certified for their specialty, so you can be sure their words are true. You can believe them because the story you will hear only corresponds with you. More so, you will resonate with everything you hear.

Moreover, Mysticsense has good customer service policies and a refund policy. Also, they provide a strict confidentiality policy by which the customers are protected. All the information they give is highly secured.

Mysticsense Readings

When you visit their website, make sure to use the search toolbox, which will help you filter specific psychic categories. This website has many different specialties and an ocean of possibilities waiting for you. The most popular categories are astrology, love, relationship, tarot, oracle card reading, psychology, etc.

The readings provided by the psychics are 100% accurate and confidential due to its strict confidentiality policy. They also allow free minutes for the newcomers, but you have to pay after that is over. The starting price for the reading goes from $0.99 up to $1.29. According to the price, this website provides the cheapest readings.

However, to get those free minutes, you have to pay a deposit of $10. Another advantage you can use is that the psychics provide readings 24/7, meaning you can get your service no matter where you live.

Pros

Provides the cheapest psychic services

Affordable for everyone

24/7 service

Five free minutes for newcomers

More than 500 readers

Confidentiality policy

Great reviews and ratings

Cons

To get free minutes, you must pay a deposit of $10

Customer Experience

Mysticsense has an army of satisfied and happy customers. According to what we have read from the reviews, this site offers quality for affordable prices. These readings are probably the cheapest from all previous sites, and people love that. Especially because of these uncertain times, people find it very positive to afford something that gives them hope and happiness.

The customers also appreciate the fact that the psychics are available 24/7 for the customers. That is because this site has psychics from all around the world. They say that it is a bit of a problem that you must pay a deposit to get the five free minutes, but immediately after they were refunded.

People were thrilled with the readings and claimed they were 100% accurate. They say their hope was brought back, the smile on their face returned, and they are now living a better lifestyle. Mysticsense has proven itself by serving so many people around the world with its greatest psychics. People claim they would love to do a reading again.

=> Click here to visit the official website of Mysticsense

Factors to Consider Before Getting a Psychic Reading

Psychic readings can be tricky and sometimes not accurate, so you must consider a couple of things before you agree and book any kind of online reading. Many platforms are offering psychic services, and we are sure you have no idea which one to choose. That is why we want to help you by giving you multiple pieces of advice to get a legit reading.

These factors are crucial to keep in mind if you do not want to get scammed and have your money taken away for nothing. The websites we choose offer different types of readings, and each site has its own specialty. Let us get into it.

Accuracy of the Reading

Many people doubt the accuracy of the readings that are done online. This is a common obstacle among people when it comes to online psychic services. However, the platforms we chose are the most legit, safe, confident, and customer-approved for the accuracy of their readings.

Although these readings are done online, the psychic reader has its own unique ways of doing the reading. They have strong senses, and oftentimes they create a reading according to what they feel and see. Psychics can connect with people emotionally and spiritually, meaning they do not need to have a face-to-face meeting with each customer.

The clients provide basic information about themselves, and the rest is on the psychic. By visualizing figures, people, situations, places, and numbers, they sense certain things and create a specific reading for the customer. According to those symbols, the client should be aware of those things and notice them in real life. However, have in mind that changes do not happen overnight, so patience is key.

The readings on these platforms are 100% accurate according to the customer experiences, and most of them are happy and satisfied they finally spent their money on legit readings. Keep in mind that you are the creator of your own life, so consider all the things the psychic said to you, practice them in real life, and most importantly, practice positive thinking.

Anonymity

The anonymity of the reading and the client are always crucial. This factor is very important since the shared information and reading cannot be leaked outside the session. Anonymity is a very common problem in psychic reading since many people were told the same reading as somebody else. Internet users can be susceptible to fraud, and their personal information is not safe and confidential.

Before you book a psychic reading, you must read all the terms and conditions of each website. Also, you should read thoroughly what the psychic is offering, whether it provides confidential reading, etc., by reading its reviews and seeing what the clients had to say.

However, on these platforms, the psychics do readings through messages, email, or phone. Video readings are not so common, so this is a plus when it comes to the anonymity of the client. This way, the psychic also stays anonymous. This is why many people tend to do online readings. They do not even need to leave the comfort of their home.

If you are someone who does not like meeting new people, these platforms are perfect, as you do not have to show your face to unknown people. Privacy does matter, so pay careful attention when looking for an online psychic reading.

Cost of the Reading

The price for the reading is another important factor to consider. This is crucial because many people have different financial statuses, and they cannot afford to spend too much money on services like this. But, the websites we chose to offer you have a wide range of prices, affordable for everyone’s pocket.

Most psychic readings are charged per minute, so it mainly depends on you. But, the length of the reading session determines the price. However, the services on the platforms we chose are cheap. The lowest price begins from $0.99 per minute and goes up to $22 per minute if you choose the more experienced psychics.

Online psychic readings are cheaper than the rest, and this is because the client has no extra expenses. Also, the psychics do not have additional expenses to pay since they do their job from their homes, meaning they do not need to pay rent, etc.

The price range of the sites varies, but there is something for everyone. We choose these psychic platforms because they are convenient for everyone. We understand that price matters, which is why we put the cost as an important factor to consider as well.

Frequently Asked Questions: Psychic And Tarot Readings Online

Q1. Are Psychic Readings Trustworthy?

Psychic readings these days are very common, and many people pursue them. However, it is still up in the air for many people as to whether these types of readings are authentic, accurate, or trustworthy. But, yes, they are. All these websites have the best professional readers who are experts in the psychic world, and this is their main job.

They are spiritually, emotionally connected with the people and have the power to sense things and visualize certain situations that correspond for each individual. They are also using different methods for their readings.

Q2. Are Psychic Readings Expensive?

These online readings are more affordable and cheaper than the regular ones. However, the price varies according to the psychic experience, meaning more experienced psychics charge more per minute, and less popular charge less.

However, they all do have something in common — the readings are charged per minute. The price range starts from $0.99 up to $20 per minute. We have offered the five best sites where you can choose what suits you the most. Also, most psychics offer free minutes for the newcomers, an opportunity you must take advantage of.

Conclusion – Best Psychic Readers Online

Online psychic readings have been one of the most demanded services in the past few years. It has become so popular that many new websites have appeared on the internet offering their psychic services. But, the internet is full of scams, and of course, you cannot trust just anyone. That was the purpose of this article.

We found the best sites that offer affordable online readings for people all around the world. These platforms have many professional psychics doing their job at the highest level. These readings have helped many people who are more than satisfied and happy after using these sites’ services. All of them are customer-friendly, have good policies, and are safe and confidential, meaning all your private information will be secure.

If you are looking for a trustworthy site that is confidential and safe, you can visit any of these five sites and ensure you will receive the best psychic readings. According to the customer experiences, your spent money will be worth it, and you will want to do business again and again. We hope this article was helpful and provided the needed information. Make your life better by bringing the best decisions.