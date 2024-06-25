Late singer Tony Bennett‘s feuding family is locked in a raging battle over the “Rags to Riches” singer’s millions.

“Tony would be turning over in his grave to see his children at each other’s throats over his money,” a source exclusively tells Closer.

Last July, the 96-year-old legend’s life was stolen by Alzheimer’s disease. Now his daughters — Antonia, 50, and Johanna, 54 — are suing their half-brother D’Andrea “Danny” Bennett, 70, claiming he mishandled and failed to disclose some of their father’s assets as estate trustee.

The sisters — whose mom is Tony’s second wife, actress Sandra Grant — charge Danny — one of his two sons with first spouse Patricia Beech — didn’t properly account for the proceeds from this year’s sale of the performer’s musical catalog and image rights.

They also claim Danny “obtained personal benefits for himself and his company” through different transactions — including the peddling of memorabilia linked to the “I Left My Heart in San Francisco” singer and artist, who painted under his birth name, Anthony Benedetto.

Antonia and Johanna state their dad’s concerts generated over $100 million during his last 15 years — but they were told his fortune was valued at less than $7 million.

The shocking lawsuit also names Patricia’s second son, 69-year-old Daegal “Dae” Bennett, and Tony’s widow, Susan Crow, 57.

Court docs allege Danny and his legal team have “provided piecemeal information” that “raises more questions than answers” — and demand a full accounting of the hitmaker’s financial affairs.

The insider says, “Tony didn’t want this to be his legacy!”