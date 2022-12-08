Actress Toni Collette and her husband David Galafassi have split just one month shy of their 20th wedding anniversary.

“It is with grace and gratitude that we announce we are divorcing,” the couple said in a joint statement posted to her Instagram account on Wednesday, December 7.

“We’re united in our decision and part with continuing respect and care for each other. Our kids are of paramount importance to us and we will continue to thrive as a family, albeit a different shape,” the former couple continued, adding, “We’re thankful for the space and love you grant us as we evolve and move through this transition peacefully.” The post’s accompanying photo showed a subway station wall with the words “Peace and love” written on the wall in flowers.

In pictures published by the Daily Mail on the day of their split announcement, Dave, 44, was seen passionately kissing another woman in the waters off Sydney, Australia’s Manly Beach. It’s unclear if he’s already moved on to a new relationship following his split from The Staircase star.

Toni, 50, and musician Dave married in a traditional Buddhist ceremony on January 11, 2003, one year after meeting at an album launch party for his band at the time, Gelbison. The pair welcomed their first child, daughter Sage Florence, in 2008. Little brother Arlo Robert arrived in 2011.

The Australian actress got her big break in the 1994 film, Muriel’s Wedding. She’s been a constant Hollywood presence ever since in such notable movies as About a Boy, The Sixth Sense, Little Miss Sunshine and Knives Out.

While promoting her Netflix miniseries Wanderlust in December 2018, Toni told the Australian website nowtolove.com what she’d learned after being married to Dave for 15 years. “That you need to grow together, to keep communicating and stay open to each other, support each other and have each other’s backs. And be open to the adventure,” she responded, adding, “It is what it is.”

With one of the subjects of the show questioning if lifelong monogamy is possible, Toni was asked if the project “sparked a conversation” with her husband.

“I think it’s normal to think about these things in general. Life is long and long-term relationships can be challenging. Not everyone grows at the same time. It’s certainly full of ups and downs,” she told the site.

“ Talking to older married couples when I was younger, they’d say, ‘The secret to staying married is staying married.’ Now I understand and think it’s kind of true! You both have to want to make it work,” Toni added.