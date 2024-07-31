Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Tom Sellecks Transformation From Then to Now How Hes Changed Over Time

Getty Images(3)

See Tom Selleck’s Hollywood Transformation Photos From ‘Magnum, P.I.’ to ‘Blue Bloods’

Style
Jul 31, 2024 4:13 pm·
By
Comment
Picture

Tom Selleck has undergone a noticeable transformation from his days playing Thomas Magnum in Magnum, P.I. to his time on Blue Bloods as New York City Police Commissioner Frank Reagan. Photos from then and now prove that he always had star quality!

 

Picture
Latest Video