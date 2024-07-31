Tom Selleck has undergone a noticeable transformation from his days playing Thomas Magnum in Magnum, P.I. to his time on Blue Bloods as New York City Police Commissioner Frank Reagan. Photos from then and now prove that he always had star quality!
1980
Once he scored the Magnum, P.I. lead role, everyone knew Tom’s name. Four years after the show debuted, the Michigan native earned an Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series.
1985
Tom sported his signature mustache while posing in a red convertible, proving that he had the makings of a Hollywood hunk with his trademark look.
1987
The military veteran starred in the Leonard Nimoy-directed comedy Three Men and a Baby alongside Steve Guttenberg and Ted Danson. He married his wife, Jillie Mack, that same year.
1995
After Magnum wrapped in 1988, Tom continued to act in films and TV shows with top billing. In 1995, he appeared in Open Season and Broken Trust.
1997
Of course, fans have also long admired Tom’s repertoire of Western films that he’s appeared in over the years, including 1997’s Last Standat Saber River.
2000
Tom earned an Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series for his role of Dr. Richard Burke in Friends. He appeared in 10 episodes of the sitcom from 1996 to 2000.
2003
He joined the cast of the TV movie Monte Walsh, yet another Western on his resume alongside costars Isabella Rossellini and Keith Carradine.
2011
Tom has played Jess Stone in nine television movies based on Robert B. Parker’s novels. He earned an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Miniseries or a Movie in 2007’s Jesse Stone: Sea Change.
2015
The most recent Jess Stone film was released in 2015. He began his Blue Bloods tenure in 2010 and that has been his most recently acting role to date.
2024
It was announced that Blue Bloods would be ending after season 14 in 2024. The show’s final season was split in half, with the first batch of episodes airing in February 2024.