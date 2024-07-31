Tom Selleck's Net Worth and Salary From Blue Bloods and More

Tom Selleck’s Hollywood career has spanned more than 50 years, with roles in Magnum, P.I., Blue Bloods and more under his belt. He has earned quite an impressive net worth throughout his time in show business.

What Is Tom Selleck’s Net Worth?

Tom has an estimated net worth of $25 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. The Emmy winner, who was born in 1945, made his first credited acting appearance in a 1969 episode of Lancer. He also appeared in Bracken’s World, Judd for the Defense and Myra Breckinridge that same year.

But by far, the Michigan native’s big break came in 1980 when he was cast as Thomas Magnum in Magnum, P.I. Tom starred in the crime drama series for eight seasons before the show came to an end in 1988.

“I think if Magnum hadn’t worked out, I’d never have worked again in this business,” he told Military.com in September 2015 of his role on the show.

During his time working on the series, Tom also auditioned for the role of Indiana Jones in 1981’s Raiders of the Lost Ark. The role ultimately went to Harrison Ford.

“Some actors, that kind of thing might’ve killed them,” the military veteran admitted. “I did the right thing. I kept my word. I lived up to the contract.”

And while Tom’s Magnum role shot him to stardom, he admitted that he wasn’t making a hefty paycheck in the decades before the show aired. He recalled his early days when he joined 20th Century Fox’s talent program.

“When I went to Fox, I was on my own with no frame of reference, no connection,” he said. “I’d never done a play in my life. I started at about 35 bucks a week, and every six months, you either got fired or renewed. If you got renewed, you got a raise on their term contracts.”

Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images

What Is Tom Selleck’s Salary?

From his work on Blue Bloods, Tom earned an estimated $200,000 per episode, which equates to a nearly $5 million salary, per Celebrity Net Worth.

He scored the role of New York City Police Commissioner Frank Reagan in Blue Bloods in 2010. It was announced that the series would be ending with season 14 in 2024. The first half of the show’s final season began airing in February 2024.

Tom, who has been married to Jillie Mack since 1987, admitted he was disappointed that the show was ending. In particular, he voiced concern over being able to afford his lifestyle on his 63-acre California ranch, saying, “Hopefully I keep working enough to hold onto the place,” during a May 2024 interview with CBS Sunday Morning.

When asked to clarify his comments about the show ending and how it would affect his stream of income, Tom added, “That’s always an issue. If I stopped working, yeah. Am I set for life? Yeah, but maybe not on a 63-acre ranch!”

That same month, a source opened up to Closer about Tom’s finances.

“Despite Selleck’s pleas of poverty, CBS higher-ups aren’t buying it, armed with knowledge of his jaw-dropping paycheck over the years,” the insider said. “He raked in a staggering $200,000 per episode, accumulating a jaw-dropping $56 million over the show’s run — and that’s not even factoring in residuals from reruns!”