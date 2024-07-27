Tom Selleck ‘Working Himself Into a Sweat’ Worries Friends

Tom Selleck is not enjoying retirement and now his loved ones are terrified he’s going to hurt himself — or worse — because the ousted TV cop insists on doing all sorts of backbreaking manual labor on his ranch!

A source exclusively tells Closer Tom, 79, who stands a hulking 6-foot-4, is desperate to find meaning in his life now that his series Blue Bloods has been canceled after 14 seasons.

“Instead of enjoying his time off, he’s working himself into a sweat doing repairs on the house, tending to the land and pitching himself into all sorts of postures a guy his age and size shouldn’t do,” reveals an insider.

Robert Kamau/GC Images

“He should take it easy, but he won’t. He’s lifting and climbing and doing most, if not all, the fix-it jobs himself.”

The insider continues: “He needs something to do, but many feel he’s taking too many chances because when you get to be his age, if you fall you break something” and that could have serious consequences, the insider warns.

“His family is concerned and even friends tell him he should get a hired hand, but Tom’s stubborn and won’t be talked down from the ladder.”