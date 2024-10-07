Tom Selleck was spotted looking glum after he voiced his frustrations over Blue Bloods being canceled.

The Three Men and a Baby actor, 79, was spotted leaving a friend’s house in the San Fernando Valley in early October. He was dressed casually for the visit in a blue shirt, a black top, shorts and sneakers.

The photographs were released after Tom admitted he was upset that Blue Bloods had been canceled after 14 seasons. “I’m kind of frustrated,” he told TV Insider on October 3. “During those last eight shows, I haven’t wanted to talk about an ending for Blue Bloods but about it still being wildly successful. In a Top 100 Shows of 2023-2024 (in total viewers, we were No. 9 out of 100), if you discount the three football shows, we’re No. 6! I’m not going to turn into a bitter old guy saying, ‘Get off my lawn!’”