Tom Selleck will be the first to admit that he is disappointed that Blue Bloods is ending after 14 seasons.

“I’m kind of frustrated,” he said of the show ending during an interview with TV Insider on Thursday, October 3. “During those last eight shows, I haven’t wanted to talk about an ending for Blue Bloods but about it still being wildly successful. In a Top 100 Shows of 2023-2024 (in total viewers, we were No. 9 out of 100), if you discount the three football shows, we’re No. 6! I’m not going to turn into a bitter old guy saying, ‘Get off my lawn!’”

The final season of the show was split into two parts, with the first half of the season airing in February and the second half of the season airing in October. Tom has been very vocal about wishing the show would get picked up for another season instead of ending after experiencing so much success.

“I don’t believe in holding grudges, but if you were to say to the television network, ‘Here’s a show you can program in the worst time slot you got, and it is going to guarantee you winning Friday night for the next 15 years,’ it would be almost impossible to believe,” he told the outlet. “My frustration is the show was always taken for granted because it performed from the get-go.”

“So how do I feel? It’s going to take a long time to sort all of this out,” the Emmy winner confessed. “I remember after the weekend [of the final episode’s shoot], I said, ‘I’ve got to get to bed early tonight because I have to do my dialogue for Monday.’” Well, there was no Monday. It’s just going to take a while.’”

Ahead of the premiere of the second half of season 14, sources told Closer that Tom was looking for ways to keep busy around his California ranch property.

“Instead of enjoying his time off, he’s working himself into a sweat doing repairs on the house, tending to the land and pitching himself into all sorts of postures a guy his age and size shouldn’t do,” an insider told Closer in July.

“He should take it easy, but he won’t. He’s lifting and climbing and doing most, if not all, the fix-it jobs himself,” the source added.

Tom has lived on the sprawling estate since 1988 with his wife, Jillie Mack. The pair welcomed daughter Hannah Selleck in 1987. The Magnum, P.I. actor is also a father to son Kevin Selleck, whom he welcomed during his first marriage to Jacqueline Ray, which lasted from 1971 to 1982.

After working on Blue Bloods for the past 14 years, Tom is going through a huge transitional period in his career.

“Tom loves his profession, but he’s not a hungry actor anymore. He’s not actively looking for work,” an insider told Closer in January of what’s next for the TV icon. “If something comes his way and it excites him, he’ll definitely consider it.”