Tom Selleck and Wife Jillie Mack's Relationship Timeline

Tom Selleck has been happily married to his wife, Jillie Mack, since 1987. The Blue Bloods actor’s love story is quite sweet!
1982
From 1971 to 1982, Tom was married to his first wife, Jacqueline Ray. Together they welcomed one child, Kevin Selleck. The Magnum, P.I. alum was thriving in his career from his role on the widely popular crime drama at the time of his divorce.
1983
Tom met Jillie after watching her perform in the West End’s production of Cats while he was on a break from filming Lassiter in London. Jillie instantly caught his eye, and he went to see the production a number of times.
“He kept telling me how great Cats was,” Jane Seymour told People in 1984. “I thought it was good, but I couldn’t see going back a dozen times.”
They later grabbed dinner, and the rest is history!
1987
The Emmy winner married Jillie in a low-key ceremony in 1987, but he admitted they suffered a minor hiccup on their wedding day — forgetting their marriage license.
“She was in a little room off the little chapel, getting ready, and I think my mom was in there. Maybe Marty wasn’t there. She was pregnant,” he recalled during an April 2024 interview with People. “Jillie can talk really fast and a lot and loudly, and I heard all this stuff and I think Dan went to check, and we had all forgotten the license.”
1987
Tom and Jillie welcomed their daughter, Hannah Selleck, in 1988.
1997
The lovebirds celebrated their 10-year wedding anniversary, proving that their love was still going strong.
2005
The couple stepped out on the red carpet with their daughter at the 31st Annual People’s Choice Awards. She looks just like her famous father in this photo!
2021
The TV icon revealed that he is rather romantic when it comes to wooing his wife at their California ranch.
“I get up before Jillie and put on the teakettle, so when she gets up, her tea water is hot,” he told Closer Weekly in March 2021. “I think I’m pretty romantic.”
2024
Tom reflected on being fortunate to find his dream partner and having an incredible career.
“I’ve had a very good life, a very lucky life. I don’t know if it’s what I figured I’d be doing, but it’s with a lot of gratitude,” he told People in April 2024.