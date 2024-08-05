Tom Selleck and Wife Jillie Mack's Relationship Timeline

1983

Tom met Jillie after watching her perform in the West End’s production of Cats while he was on a break from filming Lassiter in London. Jillie instantly caught his eye, and he went to see the production a number of times.

“He kept telling me how great Cats was,” Jane Seymour told People in 1984. “I thought it was good, but I couldn’t see going back a dozen times.”

They later grabbed dinner, and the rest is history!