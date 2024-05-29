Reagan family dinners always look seamless on Blue Bloods, but Tom Selleck and Donnie Wahlberg revealed the secrets to nailing each Sunday supper scene.

Tom, 79, learned early on in the show’s 14-season run that the perfect dinner scene is executed with the right “timing.”

“Dinner scenes are hard because your focus is not what you’re eating,” the Emmy winner said in Emmy Magazine’s June issue. “It’s really not even your lines, it’s your subtext. Audiences don’t care about the words, they want to see the subtext. The family dinners are loaded with subtext, and the audience is in on it because they’ve seen what the characters are going through.”

Donnie, 54, went on to say that he and his costars melded into a “really good, cohesive cast who really respected each other.” He’s grateful for all of the famous Sunday dinner scenes that he’s been able to have with his costars over the years.

“The Reagans are fortunate to be together on Sundays and to be safe, to have made it through another week of a very dangerous job, and the cast is reminded of how fortunate we are as actors,” the New Kids on the Block singer said. “It’s an incredible blessing to have that dinner scene as a check-in every week, much like the Reagans do, fictionally.”

Sadly for fans, season 14 of Blue Bloods will be the show’s last. Tom has made it very clear that he does not want the series to come to an end.

“I will continue to think that CBS will come to their senses,” he told CBS Sunday Morning in an interview on May 5. “We’re the third-highest scripted show in all of broadcast. We’re winning the night. All the cast wants to come back. And I can tell you this: we aren’t sliding off down a cliff. We’re doing good shows, and still holding our place. So, I don’t know. You tell me!”

Vera Anderson/WireImage

While CBS has made no official announcement about reversing the show’s cancelation, it seems like Tom is looking forward to spending time on his Ventura, California, ranch after the show.

“He wants to relax on his ranch, walk around his property, spend time with his wife and family, and travel a bit,” an insider told Closer in January.

The Magnum, P.I., actor lives on the property with his wife, Jillie Mack, whom he married in 1987.

“He adores Jillie and trusts her to schedule activities or travel plans,” the source added. “He’s looking forward to having more free time to spend with her.”