When it comes to smiles, Tom Cruise’s teeth might take the cake … unless you look very closely. More than three decades into his career, the 57-year-old — who’s starred in some of Hollywood’s biggest blockbusters, including Mission: Impossible – Fallout and Top Gun — is still one of the hottest stars and it’s all thanks to his impeccable acting chops and winning good looks.

But no matter how phenomenal he is as an actor, fans can’t help but notice that Tom’s 100-watt grin has one tooth that’s just a bit out of place. In fact, you can see from photos that his teeth aren’t exactly symmetrical with the center of his face. Many have noticed that Tom’s right front tooth is just a tad askew, and has been widely referred to as his “middle tooth” for quite a while now.

Tom has certainly put in the time and effort to achieve the smile he has today. Just after his split from Nicole Kidman in 2001, the Hollywood veteran got braces to address an overbite and misalignment problems. He proudly showed them off while walking the red carpet at the 2002 premiere of Minority Report.

The Jerry Maguire actor has never been shy about flaunting his less-than-perfect smile. When he played Steve Randle in 1983’s The Outsiders, a young Tom voluntarily removed the cap from a front tooth that had been chipped by a flying puck in a hockey match. We’re impressed with his willingness to do anything for his job, even if it puts a flaw out in the public eye!

Despite his dental imperfection, Tom has never lacked confidence. In 1985, only a couple of years after his career took off, the genetically blessed star explained why he decided to embrace his newfound sex symbol status. “It doesn’t bother me at all,” he told Entertainment Tonight at the time. “I mean, I don’t, like, resent it. I’m not tortured at night by it. You know, I’m actually very happy that people, you know, think enough of my work to feel that way.” His choice to embrace the public perception of his appearance has only driven success to his career, even now in 2019!

