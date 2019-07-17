He’s played with some of the most incredible athletes on earth, but Tom Brady of course still chooses his daughter Vivian as number one when it comes to working out.

The legendary quarterback, 41, is currently vacationing in Costa Rica with his family, but there is always time to workout — the football player took to Instagram recently to share an adorable snap of his only daughter, 6, dressed up in his helmet and shoulder pads, all while looking at herself in the mirror. “‘The cutest workout partner,” Tom captioned the photo, followed by four heart emojis.

Take a look at the cute pic below!

Tom is clearly taking advantage of the offseason, as he is spending plenty of time with his wife, Gisele Bündchen and their children. The pair tied the knot in 2009, and aside from Vivian, they also have a son named Benjamin, 9. The NFL icon also has another child, John, with his ex, Bridget Moynahan.

It has been quite the 2019 for the family, especially Tom and his love, who just recently celebrated ten years of marriage. “10 years ago, I didn’t realize how much I could love you and the family we created together,” the New England Patriot gushed about his beautiful wife on February 2019.

He continued, “My heart is so full and I am so blessed! I know our journey has not been easy, but the challenges we have overcome have made our bond stronger and our love grow deeper. Thank you for loving me, for supporting my dreams and for nurturing our family in the way that only you could. You are my rock, my love and my light! I love you and I love our family!” This is so sweet!

It is so great to see how much love there is in the Brady household — we can’t wait to see this family’s next adventure!