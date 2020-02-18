Celebrity power couple Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen once again proved they’re marriage goals as the iconic football star shared a photo of them working out. Tom took to Instagram on Monday, February 17, and gave fans a glimpse inside their super sweet gym date.

“No days off,” the 42-year-old hunk captioned the gym snapshot alongside a heart-eyes emoji. In the pic, Gisele, 39, and Tom — who tied the knot in 2009 and share son Ben, 10, and daughter Vivian, 7 — can be seen showing off their impressive stamina while excercising with tension bands.

While the New England Patriots quarterback donned a black, long-sleeved shirt and pants, the beloved supermodel looked gorgeous as ever in a super cute workout ensemble. Gisele was the perfect combination of sporty and chic as she donned a white sports bra, leggings and sneakers.

Fans of the longtime lovebirds — who are also the proud parents of Tom’s eldest son, 12-year-old Jack, from his relationship with ex Bridget Moynahan — gushed over their bond in the comment section of his post. “Power couple of all power couples,” one fan wrote, while another user joked, “Can Gisele play wide receiver?” A third fan chimed in, writing, “Get yourself a man that looks at you the way Tom looks at Gisele.”

Even the Brazilian beauty couldn’t help but leave a flirty comment on her handsome hubby’s page. “❤️❤️❤️Te amo (I love you),” she sweetly shared.

Earlier this year, Gisele opened up about the beautiful life she’s created with Tom and their kids over the years. As she sat down with Observer magazine for a story published in mid-January, the Lessons author revealed what it took to secure a stable and prosperous life with Tom and their blended brood of children.

“I’ve been with my husband for more than 12 years now and, as you know, men are very … They want a lot of attention,” she recently divulged. “They’re like, they demand … They need a lot of attention, like children do, like your family, your friends. So I think the important part is to have fully present moments with everybody. I think that leads to fulfillment because they don’t have half of you, they have all of you in that moment and then they get recharged.”

“I’m having this experience and having an exchange. I’m not picking up my phone or texting somebody or thinking about my laundry or my dogs,” the proud mama continued. “It’s the same thing with my kids. When I’m with them, I’m with them, on the floor with them, talking with them, really listening to them. Same with my husband.”

Tom and Gisele have one incredible family!