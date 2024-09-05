It’s over for Today contributor Jill Martin and her husband, Erik Brooks, as the pair are quietly divorcing, Closer can confirm via court records.

The couple walked down the aisle in September 2022 at the New York Public Library in New York City. However, their relationship certainly came with its highs and lows over the years. They initially got engaged in in May 2019 but decided to end their engagement one year later, calling it “a difficult time for everyone” because he was living in Boston with his children and she was living in New York. “The distance just became too difficult for us to maintain the kind of relationship that’s important to us both,” she added.

In November 2021, Jill revealed that their engagement was back on.

“Everyone’s journey is different,” she told Today at the time of their reconciliation. “It took me 45 years to find my fairy tale. When I realized I was confident on my own, that’s when I knew Erik and I were ready to get back together. The realistic version of my fairy tale was ready to be written.”

But in recent months, fans began to wonder if their relationship was still going strong, as Jill had not posted photos with Erik on her Instagram page in a while.

A spokesperson for the TV personality confirmed to Page Six on Thursday, September 4, that the former couple “are nearly done with the process” of divorcing.

The spokesperson also told the outlet, “because there are families involved, and the past year has been so earth-shattering for Jill, she plans for this to be her only acknowledgment.”

The news comes more than a year after Jill announced she was diagnosed with breast cancer in July 2023.

“I had always feared this day would come, but I never really thought it would,” Jill told Today.com at the time. “Just three weeks before, in between work calls, I had taken an at-home saliva test by a genetic testing company and mailed it in. Honestly, I had forgotten I even did it.”

In November 2023, the NBC star finished chemotherapy and got to ring the bell. She reflected on completing a big step in her cancer journey.

“I’m grateful that my body has allowed me to get through this. Cancer wants to take whatever you have — it wants to take your friendships, it wants to take your job, it wants to take your health, it wants to take your hair, it wants to take your family … it wants to take everything. And so you just have to sort of fight where you can, and keep what’s important to you,” she said.

Additionally, Jill went through a double mastectomy and the removal of 17 lymph nodes before having preventative surgery to remove her ovaries and fallopian tubes. In early July, Jill revealed she was preparing to undergo breast reconstruction surgery.

“This is the last [scheduled] surgery,” she told Today. “But cancer doesn’t like it when you say, ‘Oh this is the last thing.’ [So] I’m referring to it as the next phase.”

She thanked viewers for their kindness and support during her journey. “I did this publicly, and it almost made it easier because people were so compassionate,” she said.