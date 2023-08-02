If you’re looking for some new music to jam out to, the Today hosts have got you covered! Savannah Guthrie, Craig Melvin, Al Roker, Hoda Kotb and Carson Daly just revealed their epic summer playlists.

It looks like Savannah, 51, and Craig, 44, have been loving the Jonas Brothers’ sixth studio album titled The Album. Savannah has favored the song “Summer Baby” while Craig has loved dancing along to “Waffle House.” “Summer Baby” also landed on Hoda’s top 10 playlist.

“This was so fun,” Savannah gushed before noting that “Calm Down” by Rema and Selena Gomez has been one of her favorite songs this year. She also enjoys listening to “Heaven” by Niall Horan and “Midnight Sky” by Miley Cyrus.

Luke Combs’ “Fast Car” ended up in the No. 1 spot on Hoda’s playlist. The mom of two has also been listening to “You’re Still the One” by Shania Twain. Hoda, 58, recently had the opportunity to join Shania, 57, on stage to perform the 1998 hit during a tour stop at New York City’s Madison Square Garden on July 11.

Hoda impressed her fans with her singing skills after joining the top-selling performer for a glorious rendition of the tune.

“It was just incredibly moving and beautiful,” Hoda reflected on the experience. “There are moments you dream about happening and friends that you don’t ever think you’re going to spend a moment like that with. She’s so generous and kind. I don’t even know what to say, but I’m touched and I’m moved and it’s a moment I’ll never forget as long as I live.”

Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock



As for Al’s playlist, the meteorologist has been listening to a lot of classic songs this summer. “You Haven’t Done Nothin’” by Stevie Wonder topped his list, followed by “September” by Earth, Wind & Fire. Al, 68, also enjoys listening to Lionel Richie’s “Dancing on the Ceiling” and Elton John’s “Philadelphia Freedom.”

Carson, 50, has been bumping to music from all genres this summer. The Voice host began his broadcasting career on the radio, so the hopes were high for his music picks. His top-played songs did not disappoint.

Carson has been loving listening to “The Seed (2.0)” by Cody Chesnutt and The Roots. Also on his list are “Gin and Juice” by Snoop Dogg, “Mulberry Street” by Twenty One Pilots and “Borderline” by Tame Impala.