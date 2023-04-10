Getting cozy! The cast of Today works extremely hard to make sure the talk show runs smoothly each morning. Once they’re done with work, Craig Melvin, Al Roker, Jenna Bush Hager and their costars love kicking back and relaxing in the living rooms of their beautiful homes.

Craig lives in a stunning Connecticut estate that is just a short car ride away from Rockefeller Plaza in New York City where the series is filmed. He and his wife, Lindsay Czarniak, purchased their three-story abode in August 2015 for $2,437,500, Closer confirmed. They’ve been raising their two kids, Delano and Sybil, in the five-bedroom house.

The living room is incredibly spacious for the family of four. The open floor plan allows for the kids to have plenty of room to play and have impromptu dance parties with their mom. The comfy entertainment area boasts a massive beige couch, a marble fireplace and a huge TV to watch all of their favorite sports. The Pops author and the sportscaster love cheering on the Kansas City Chiefs in the comfort of their own home with their kiddos.

Like Craig, Al is always sharing photos while hanging out at home with his children, Courtney, Leila and Nicholas. The meteorologist and his wife, Deborah Roberts, own a townhouse in Manhattan as well as a home in the Hudson River Valley.

The living room in Al’s home in upstate New York is lined with large bookshelves that display his massive book collection. There are also so many sweet family photos along the shelves in the room, proving that his kids are his world. The weather anchor had his family by his side after suffering from blood clots in November 2022, leading him to be hospitalized twice.

“So incredibly grateful to family, friends, medical folks, @todayshow family and all your thoughts and prayers,” he captioned a December 2022 Instagram post after returning home from the hospital for the second time.

Throughout his recovery, Al was visited by his Today costars who were thrilled to welcome him back to the show in January 2023. Hoda Kotb, Savannah Guthrie and Dylan Dreyer all own homes in the Big Apple, not far from where the Never Goin’ Back author’s brownstone is located.

Hoda also owns a place in Long Island that she regularly commutes to along with her two daughters, Haley and Hope, whom she adopted during her relationship with her former fiancé, Joel Schiffman. The living room in the four-bedroom property is full of toys, colorful drawings done by her daughters and memories that the mom of two will never forget.

