The ‘Today’ Cast Always Wears Incredible Halloween Costumes! See Their Looks Over the Years

The hosts of Today always have so much fun celebrating Halloween each year! Jenna Bush Hager, Al Roker, Craig Melvin and more of the show’s anchors have rocked some incredible costumes over the years on the NBC series.

Viewers have gotten to see the playful sides of their favorite talk show personalities through their out-of-the-box ideas. For Halloween in 2021, the hosts went with a “Football Fright in America” theme for their costumes. Hoda Kotb, Savannah Guthrie and the rest of the gang wore their best Super Bowl and NFL-inspired ensembles.

The Today set was completely transformed into a football arena, proving that the show’s anchors truly do know how to kick off Halloween. Besties Savannah and Jenna dressed as Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders for the big bash. Craig channeled Patrick Mahomes by wearing a replica of his uniform. Al dressed as The Weeknd to pay homage to his Super Bowl halftime performance.

Sheinelle Jones wore a Bruno Mars costume for the unforgettable episode. Hoda dressed as Carrie Underwood who sings the iconic Sunday Night Football theme song on NBC. “There are not enough Spanx in the world for this,” the mom of two joked in a behind-the-scenes look at the costumes on Today. She nailed Carrie’s glamorous look with a sparkly silver dress.

Willie Geist and Carson Daly stayed in character as Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski, respectively. Their looks were a touchdown with fans, who loved their commitment to their roles.

The year prior, the group channeled their favorite Broadway stars on Halloween. The colorful cast of characters included Wicked’s Elphaba and Glinda, and King George III and Alexander Hamilton of the smash hit Hamilton. Hoda shared what it was like to get glammed up in her Glinda costume for the annual episode.

“I’ve never been a princess-y, pretty Halloween costume kind of person,” she said after stepping into Glinda’s stunning ballgown. “To be Glinda the Good Witch is pretty amazing because you picture that dress on Broadway, you picture it spinning around, you picture Glinda walking through all of it.”

Savannah truly committed to the role of Elphaba by painting her entire body green. She showed off her epic transformation in photos posted on her Instagram account. There truly are no limits for the Today hosts when it comes to choosing incredible costumes!

Keep scrolling to see all of the Today hosts’ Halloween costumes over the years.