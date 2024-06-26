'Today' Hosts Can't Contain Laughter During Hump Day Segment

The Today episode that aired on Wednesday, June 26, was quite the giggle fest! The show’s cohosts couldn’t contain their laughter during a segment about Hump Day.

“I know you two love Hump Day so much that we got you gifts to celebrate,” Craig Melvin told costars Sheinelle Jones and Dylan Dreyer during the episode.

A crew member appeared to give each of the costars a colorful gift bag, including Al Roker, who was also at the news desk. They all opened up the bags to reveal graphic T-shirts inspired by Hump Day for each of them.

Al, 69, and Sheinelle, 46, got shirts with camels printed on them with the phrase, “What Day Is It? Hump Day!” written across the front, while Dylan, 42, and Craig, 45, held up shirts that said, “Oh, Whale … Another Hump Day,” written on it with a picture of a whale.

“Mine’s a whale,” Dylan said with confusion before saying, “Oh, a humpback whale.”

Dylan continued to laugh at the gesture, murmuring “This is so dumb” under her breath.

Craig, Al and Sheinelle laughed and smiled while Dylan continued to giggle and make funny remarks about her shirt.

“Merry Christmas to me, it’s Christmas in July,” Sheinelle declared after opening the gift.

Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images

The camera panned to sports commentator Mike Tirico, who was watching the segment from behind the scenes.

“Tirico is off camera; he’s like, ‘I didn’t sign up for this,’” Craig joked. Mike quipped, “Correct,” and began to laugh.

Hump Day has become a running joke with the third hour cohosts. Each Wednesday, Craig usually shouts, “What day is it?” and his cohosts chime in, “Hump Day” during the broadcast. The phrase is in reference to the popular Geico commercial featuring a talking camel who is excited for Hump Day on a Wednesday.

In addition to their Hump Day antics, the Today crew has had some hilarious interactions on-air over the past few years, including when they discussed Golden Bachelor Gerry Turner’s divorce from Theresa Nist in April.

“This is breaking news. The Golden Bachelor — the first couple from The Bachelor’s latest franchise — have just announced they have split,” Carson Daly said during the segment.

“What? Who would have seen that coming?” Al joked. “Unbelievable!”

“Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist’s love story already comes to an end,” Carson, 50, continued.

“It just goes to show that old people could be just as stupid,” Al remarked.

“Well, you said it, Al,” Carson said as his cohosts laughed around him. “So poignant on the heels of a breakup. Thanks, Uncle Al.”

Just recently, the beloved meteorologist had his cohosts laughing when he walked across the Today set to go on a passionate rant about Krispy Kreme doughnuts amid news that McDonald’s will be selling the treat in stores across the U.S.

“You know what they need to do?” he asked his cohosts. “They need to make a Krispy Kreme McMuffin.”

Hoda Kotb revealed that Al brings doughnuts into the Today studio every week, giving them to his costars.

“My kids think that he brings Krispy Kremes every single day,” Savannah Guthrie said. “They’re like did you bring home a donut from Mr. Roker.”