‘Today’ Anchor Craig Melvin Loves His Job and His Family! Learn 5 Facts You Might Not Know About Him

NBC star Craig Melvin’s personality radiates through television screens and into the living rooms of millions each morning on Today. The broadcaster is always sharing how happy and thankful he is to have pursued the career he loves so much. Though Craig shares a lot of his life on television, there are a few fun facts that some of his fans might not know.

Craig worked his way up in the journalism field before landing his dream job on Today in 2018. The South Carolina native worked at WIS-TV as a reporter prior to becoming a prominent face on NBC4. There, he met his wife, reporter Lindsay Czarniak, who had just returned home from covering the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

“She is a very good friend. She’s a very good daughter,” the television personality told The Washington Post about his wife in October 2011. “And it’s easy to be in love when you’re 28, 29, 30, but when you’re 60, 65, that’s when it’s tested. And she’s the kind of person that I could see changing a diaper — mine!”

In 2011, Craig landed a job at MSNBC, and Lindsay scored a job at ESPN. It was a big year for the couple who got married in a gorgeous ceremony after making their major career moves. They soon decided to start a family and welcomed their son, Delano Joseph, in 2014. Their daughter, Sybil Ann, was born in 2016. The proud dad of two shared with People what it was like to go on paternity leave after his daughter’s birth.

“Paternity leave has also given me the chance to reflect on priorities. Like many of you, one of life’s greatest challenges for me has become unplugging from the noise that consumes so much of our lives,” Craig wrote. “Resisting the urge to check a timeline, news feed, clever tweet or email even while on paternity leave has been difficult, but I’ve actually been proud of my ability to stay present. Not every day or all day, but certainly better than when I’m on the clock.”

In addition to his work as an anchor, Craig became a published author in 2021 with his memoir, Pops: Learning to be a Son and a Father. The book explored his relationship with his father, and how it shaped the way he parents his own children.

“It took me getting older to fully appreciate this idea that you can’t be something if you’ve never seen it,” Craig shared with Fatherly in June 2021 about the inspiration behind his book. “My father had never seen a good father. So how, in what universe, would it have been reasonable to expect he is going to be this perfect father, even a really good father, early on. He found his way. I’m finding my way.”

Keep scrolling to learn five interesting facts about Craig!