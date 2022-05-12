The hosts of NBC’s Today stepped out for a night full of fun in honor of the show’s 70th anniversary! Hoda Kotb, Savannah Guthrie and more joined in on the festivities held at The Paley Center for Media in New York City on Wednesday, May 11.

Hoda dazzled in a white pantsuit and a blue blazer, with “I Love New York” printed on the back. It was the perfect ode to the network’s flagship station that has captivated viewers with intriguing programs on Today since 1952. Savannah shined in a pink silk gown with floral appliques. The onscreen and offscreen besties posed for photos together with huge smiles on their faces.

Also in attendance was meteorologist Al Roker, who looked snazzy in a khaki suit. Cohost Carson Daly kept it simple in a black ensemble with a blue blazer. Jenna Bush Hager looked beautiful in a green off-the-shoulder top and matching pants set. The New York Times best-selling author posed with Morning Joe host Willie Geist on the red carpet.

Meteorologist Dylan Dreyer opted for a one-shoulder floral dress while her coanchor Sheinelle Jones looked chic in a black pantsuit. Noticeably absent from the celebration was their cohost Craig Melvin after revealing that he, wife Lindsay Czarniak and their two children, son Delano and daughter Sybil, tested positive for COVID-19.

Despite taking time off from Today to recover, Craig, 42, did pop in virtually during the May 10 episode to give an update on his health and his family.

“The kids are thoroughly enjoying the sleepovers and the episodes and uninterrupted time with Mom and Dad,” he said. “And truth be told, they’re actually doing OK.”

While he could not attend the Paley Center panel where Today hosts discussed the cultural impact the show has had on the world, he was on hand to share how the show changed his life during a 70th anniversary celebration video that aired on January 14, 2022.

“When I was growing up, there were not a lot of people who looked like me on network television — and then there was Bryant Gumbel,” Craig said. “[I thought], ‘Maybe I could do that.'”

