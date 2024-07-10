After revealing his stomach cancer diagnosis to his fans in June 2022, Toby Keith finalized his will on December 15, 2022. Court documents obtained by In Touch revealed that the late country singer’s wife, Tricia Covel, filed to be named administrator of his estate, which includes an estimated $400 million fortune.

Tricia’s filing came on February 20, revealing that Toby owned “real and personal property” in Oklahoma at the time of his death. The award-winning artist died on February 5 at age 62, and is survived by Tricia and his three children, Shelley, Krystal and Stelen, all of whom are heirs to the estate.

Tricia, who named herself the “Trustee of the Toby Keith Covel Revocable Trust” in the filing, requested that “confidential information” regarding the estate remain under seal, the outlet reported. She also requested for Toby’s assets not to be revealed in court.

“Toby is an accomplished musician and entertainer known around the world as ‘Toby Keith.’ Because of his celebrity status and fame, he and his family are under constant threats for their safety and security,” her lawyer said in one document. “During his lifetime, Toby undertook numerous measures to keep his personal information and that of his family members hidden from the public including, but not limited to, having his home address and deed to his homestead sealed from the public record by court order, using an alias name for himself, his wife and children, and engaging a personal security company to provide security for himself and that of his family members at all times of the day and night, week and year.”

The lawyer noted that “confidential information regarding not only the heirs but also the business interests of Toby at the time of his death,” if known to the public, “would likely increase the threat to the safety and security of the Personal Representative and the heirs.”

A judge signed off on the petition and the request to keep the documents sealed as the probate case continues.

Jason Kempin/Getty Images for BMI

Toby first shared his cancer diagnosis with the world in a statement posted on X.

“Last fall I was diagnosed with stomach cancer. I’ve spent the last 6 months receiving chemo, radiation and surgery. So far, so good. I need time to breathe, recover, and relax,” he wrote at the time. “I am looking forward to spending this time with my family. But I will see the fans sooner than later. I can’t wait.”

In September 2023, he received the Country Music Icon Award at the People’s Choice Country Awards.

“I bet you never thought y’all’d see me in skinny jeans,” Toby said when he took the stage to accept the award. “I want to thank the Almighty for allowing me to be here tonight, he’s been riding shotgun with me for a little while now.”

“I want to thank my beautiful family that’s here,” he added, as the camera panned to Tricia in the audience. “A lot of people go in and make a career like this of 30 years. “Most of all, I want to thank the fans for still allowing us to do what we do. Have a wonderful evening, thank you!”

That night, Toby took the stage once more to perform an emotional rendition of “Don’t Let the Old Man in.” Five months later, his family announced his death in a statement shared on his official X account.

“Toby Keith passed peacefully last night on February 5, surrounded by his family,” the statement read. “He fought his fight with grace and courage. Please respect the privacy of his family at this time.”