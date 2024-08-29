Toby Keith‘s kids stepped out to honor their late father months ahead of Toby Keith: American Icon, which aired on TV on Wednesday, August 28.

The late singer’s three children, Shelley, Krystal and Stelen, walked the red carpet together at the 2024 CMT Awards back in April. Months later, they gathered again for the night full of tribute performances from celebrities like Carrie Underwood, Darius Rucker, Jelly Roll, Luke Bryan, Ashley McBryde and more on the NBC special.

“Being a songwriter is about being truthful, and Toby, you are truth,” Ashley, 41, said of the late performer during the emotional NBC concert.

Toby died on February 5 at age 62 after battling stomach cancer. Fans, friends and family have continued to honor his legacy with tributes since his death, as seen in the recent photos of his kids below.