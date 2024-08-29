Krystal Keith is remembering her late father, Toby Keith, after his death from stomach cancer. The singer revealed how her dad coped with his diagnosis, which he went public with in June 2022.

“He had a strong faith and relationship with Jesus,” she told AARP in an interview published on Tuesday, August 27. “He got to a point of, ‘Whatever happens, I know where I’m going, and I’m at peace with that.’ I think he fought longer than he would have on his own, because he wanted to do everything my mom asked him to, so she could feel she did all she could to help him. He really was the portrait of strength and courage. We weren’t surprised by the way he carried himself through his cancer journey.”

On Wednesday, August 28, those close to Toby celebrated his life with a night full of celebrity tribute performances in Toby Keith: American Icon, which was filmed at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.

Krystal took the stage to perform her dad’s song “Don’t Let the Old Man In,” making viewers emotional during the powerhouse performance. She explained her decision to perform the song and what it meant to her.

“I was thinking, ‘OK, I can make it through a party song.’ But when [producers] approached me with [‘Don’t Let the Old Man In’], I was like, ‘Well crap, I already cry with that song, just listening to it. I don’t know how I’m going to sing it,’” she told People on Wednesday. “I’m glad they did, though, because it turned out really special. I think that he would’ve been proud of it.”

Toby performed “Don’t Let the Old Man In” at the People’s Choice Country Awards in September 2023. That night, he was presented with the Country Music Icon Award and took the stage for an emotional speech.

Terry Wyatt/Getty Images

“Bet you thought you’d never see me in skinny jeans,” Toby said. “I want to thank the almighty for allowing me to be here tonight. You’ve been riding shotgun with me for a little while.”

He added, “A lot of people go into making a big career like this of 30 years.”

“Most of all I want to thank the fans for still allowing us to do what we do,” the “American Soldier” singer said.

Toby’s family announced his death at age 62 six months later.

“Toby Keith passed peacefully last night on February 5, surrounded by his family,” the family’s February statement said. “He fought his fight with grace and courage. Please respect the privacy of his family at this time.”

In addition to daughter Krystal, Toby is survived by his wife, Tricia Lucus, kids Shelley and Stelen and four grandkids.

“He was an, ‘Aw shucks, this is not necessary’ kind of guy,” Krystal said. “He wouldn’t want us to have this big thing for him, but he would also be honored that those artists took time out of their schedules and made that happen and honored him in such a way and said such nice words about him.”