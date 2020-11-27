Since we’re likely to spend this holiday season a little more distanced from friends and family, put a smile on that special someone’s face and let them know you’re thinking of them with this selection of adorable Hallmark cards. But hurry, some of these Hallmark classics are on sale for a limited time.

Send the Gift of Music

Give that dancin’ queen (or king) in your life the gift of a jingle and watch them get their jingle on. $5.59 on Hallmark.com.

For the Pet Lover

Send an extra teethy grin to your favorite pet-lover with this Shoebox holiday card. $3.49 on Hallmark.com.

Brighten Up A Neighbor’s Day

Show a neighbor some holiday cheer this season with a Hallmark Good Mail card. $4.99 on Hallmark.com.

For That Special Angel

The Hallmark Honeycomb 3D Pop-Up card shows that special someone you care. This gorgeous card can be displayed proudly on the mantle. $8.99 on Hallmark.com.

To Show Appreciation

This holiday season it’s important to take the time to tell your friends how much you appreciate them. This irresistibly cute Hallmark Good Mail card will do just that. $3.99 on Hallmark.com.