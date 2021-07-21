This article was originally published on Tribe CBD. To view the original article and recipe, click here.

Manhattan may be the masterpiece of mixology, but the Bronx cocktail also has a claim to fame. Indeed, in the pre-Prohibition days, the Bronx was one of the best-selling drinks in bars all along the East Coast. If you’re a fan of OJ and classic martinis, then you’re going to love this iconic cocktail.

Please don’t forget to break out your bottle of Tribe CBD oil for a little extra chill. Even a dropperful of our high-quality CBD will add profound calm to this sweet drink.

CBD Bronx Cocktail Recipe

Since the Bronx is such an old cocktail, there are dozens of theories surrounding its origin and name. Heck, even a few Philly fans claim bartenders created the Bronx in the Keystone State.

However, one of the most famous stories surrounding the Bronx has to do with the bartender Johnnie Solan at NYC’s Waldorf Astoria. Sometime in the early 20th century, Solan said he invented this drink to drum up business at the hotel’s swanky restaurant.

Interestingly, Solan said he didn’t name this drink after the NY borough per se. Indeed, just a few days before he created this cocktail, Solan was sightseeing in the beloved Bronx Zoo. Since people often see “weird animals” after drinking too much booze, Solan thought “The Bronx” was an appropriate name!

Ingredients

2 ounces gin

1/4 ounce dry vermouth

1/4 ounce sweet vermouth

1 ounce orange juice

1 dropperful Tribe CBD oil

Orange wheel

Directions

Pour gin, vermouth, and orange juice in a cocktail shaker

Add ice and shake for a few seconds

Strain into a pre-chilled martini glass

Top with Tribe CBD oil

Garnish with an orange wheel, if desired

Although we don’t know who invented the Bronx, there’s no doubt it played a significant role in the foundation of Alcoholics Anonymous. Indeed, AA’s founder Bill Wilson said on numerous occasions that the Bronx was one of the first drinks that got him addicted.

While the Bronx may not be as strong as drinks like the Long Island Iced Tea, drinkers should keep this cautionary tale in mind. If you are going to drink any of our cocktails, please know your limits! Also, remember that Tribe CBD posts plenty of non-alcoholic drinks on our blog. For instance, you could find the ultimate CBD Shirley Temple recipe on this link.

Is CBD OK In NYC? — A Primer On Traveling With Tribe CBD Oil

As more Americans start traveling to big cities, hemp customers have questions about traveling with CBD oil. Generally speaking, it’s legal to fly with hemp-derived CBD products if they meet the 2018 US Farm Bill’s requirements. This means your CBD oil should have lab tests verifying there’s ≤ 0.3 percent THC content.

At Tribe CBD, we send all of our CBD oils, topicals, and edibles to third-party labs for thorough screenings. If you have any doubts about our quality standards, please check out this webpage. You could also reach out to our team on this Contact Us link.

Related: How legit is Tribe’s CBD? Click here for independent lab test results and brand reviews from Real Tested CBD. Bringing transparency in CBD directly to you.