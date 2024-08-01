These five steps will help you stay cool for the summer and prevent heatstroke.

Dress Right

“When it’s hot, it’s important to dress light,” explain the folks at Houston Methodist hospital. “Tight-fitting clothes and layered clothing can make it harder for sweat to evaporate from your body — resulting in less efficient release of excess body heat. Humidity also affects your ability to sweat, so consider wearing moisture-wicking fabrics.”

Don’t Get Burned

“Sunburn affects your body’s ability to cool itself,” says the Mayo Clinic. “So protect yourself outdoors with a wide-brimmed hat and sunglasses, and use a broad-spectrum sunscreen with a sun protection factor, or SPF, of at least 30. Apply sunscreen generously and reapply every two hours, or more often if you’re swimming or sweating.”

Make a Schedule

“Try to be less active during the hottest part of the day, late afternoon,” recommends the California Department of Public Health. “If you must be out in the heat, plan your activities so that you are outdoors either before noon or in the evening. While outdoors, rest often in a shady area.”

Stay Hydrated

Hydration helps regulate your body’s temperature. So, per the experts at Chicago’s Rush University Medical Center: “Make sure to drink enough fluids, such as water or sports drinks, while you are outdoors. And do not drink alcohol or a caffeinated beverage before exercising, as they both can dehydrate you.” Aim for six to eight cups of fluid a day.

Stay Cool

According to the American Red Cross: “[When indoors], do not rely only on electric fans during extreme heat. When temperatures are in the high 90s, fans may not prevent heat-related illness. Taking a cool shower or bath or moving to an air-conditioned place is a much better way to cool off.”