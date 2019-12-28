Talk about a family affair! Tom Robbins had quite the day recently, as he joined his son Miles, his ex Susan Sarandon‘s daughter Eva Amurri and her two little ones.

On Friday, December 27, the Oscar winner was all smiles at an NHL game featuring the Carolina Hurricanes taking on the New York Rangers. The 61-year-old was not only with his girlfriend Gratiela Brancusi, but with his youngest son, 27 — who he shares with Susan, 73. The former couple also had another son, Jack, during their 11-year relationship. However, they weren’t the only ones at the game.

The Thelma and Louise star’s eldest daughter, 34, accompanied Tim, as well as her own two kids — daughter Marlowe, 5, and son Major, 3. Eva’s public appearance comes a few weeks after she announced her split from her longtime husband, Kyle Martino. “Our family is starting down a new path,” the actress wrote via Instagram on November 15. “After a lot of thoughtful consideration, and work on our relationship, we have made the difficult decision to lovingly part ways as a couple.”

JD Images/Shutterstock

“We are committed to, and excited about, raising our three beautiful children as close friends and deep partners, and we have the utmost respect for one another,” she continued. “We feel so grateful for the wonderful gifts we have created and received throughout our decade together. We have realized over time that the best path to happiness for us as a family is in this different direction, and we look forward to forging ahead in to a new beautiful relationship. We appreciate your support and understanding as we navigate this new transition for our family. All the love, Eva & Kyle.”

Her famous mom of course is in her corner through this tough time. “She supports Eva 100 percent,” an insider recently exclusively told Closer Weekly. “Susan knew Eva and Kyle were having problems,” the source added — nothing that that wasn’t the case for everyone as the news surprised many fans. “They seemed to be living the perfect life.”

Scroll on down to see more photos of Tim having a great time with his and Susan Sarandon’s family!