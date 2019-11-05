Date night! Tim McGraw and Faith Hill celebrated the release of the country crooner’s latest book, Grit & Grace: Train the Mind, Train the Body, Own Your Life, by enjoying a series of press visits together in New York City. The longtime lovebirds were spotted leaving The Late Show With Stephen Colbert following Tim’s appearance on the talk show on Monday, November 4.

Tim, 52, had his beaming smile on full display as he was photographed heading out of the studio just moments before his wife. Tim was dressed super casual in an athletic sweatshirt, jeans and a baseball cap. Faith, also 52, looked super stunning as she exited the studio wearing a navy blue sweater, jeans, boots and a fuschia-colored scrunchie to hold up her ponytail.

Following Tim’s taping on host Stephen Colbert‘s talk show, the adorable couple — who tied the knot in 1996 and share daughters Gracie McGraw, 22, Maggie McGraw, 21, and Audrey McGraw, 17 — were spotted grabbing a bite to eat at a local restaurant in the Big Apple. The “This Kiss” songstress and the “Humble and Kind” singer were all smiles as they walked hand-in-hand to the scrumptious joint.

During his visit to the Today show earlier on Monday, Tim opened up about the inspiration behind his new book. The Blind Side actor — who rose to country superstardom with his 1994 breakthrough album Not a Moment Too Soon — candidly revealed how his wife and family were instrumental in orchestrating his journey to a healthier life.

“When things happen and you succeed beyond your wildest dreams and you’re playing all these great shows and, you know, the party’s going on,” he said. “And then you’re married and you have kids and all [of a] sudden your wife looks at you and says, ‘You know, you’re getting a little overboard and you need to make some decisions.’ It makes a big impact on you.”

Tim even detailed the moment his fitness journey begun. He explained to Today hosts that he was finally able to focus on his fitness and shed over 40 pounds after his one daughter pointed out that it looked like her dad was packing on the pounds. The Louisiana native dished that everything changed when Gracie drew attention to his weight while watching her dad in a movie trailer.

“And my face is the first thing that came on the screen, on a hundred-foot screen,” the loving father recalled. “[I] was pretty swollen at that time. And my daughter looked at me, says, ‘Geez, Dad, you need to do something.’ And that’s sort of a gut shot, right?”

Thanks to his loving wife and daughters, Tim has never looked or felt better!

