Congratulations! Faith Hill and Tim McGraw‘s daughter Maggie McGraw is officially a Stanford University graduate. The “This Kiss” singer celebrated Maggie’s big milestone when she shared a rare throwback video of them singing in a car on Instagram.

“Hard to believe that this road trip with Maggie from Nashville to Palo Alto was four years ago,” Faith, 52, captioned the Instagram video on Sunday, June 14. “This was me trying to film us singing to the radio with my phone out of the window … easy to see why one of us just graduated from Stanford and one did not!!!!! Congratulations, Maggie and to all of your sweet friends as well!!!

We love you!!!!!! Go Cardinal!!!!! Stanford Class of 2020.”

In the cute clip, Faith tried to film her and Maggie singing in the car, but since she tapped the video from out the window, the only thing fans could hear was a bunch of wind sounds. Nonetheless, the pair still looked like they had a great time together.

Tim, 53, on the other hand, took a different approach when he gave Maggie a shout-out on Instagram. The “Live Like You Were Dying” musician shared two photos of the blonde beauty and a few more of his 18-year-old daughter, Audrey, who just graduated from high school.

“Our class of 2020 girls! Stanford 2020. EHS 2020. Boom!” he wrote in the caption with the red heart and flexed biceps emoji. “Great work ladies! Mom and I are so proud of y’all!!!”

Maggie completely adores her parents. One thing she learned from them is how to be humble. “It’s always been instilled in my conscience,” she told Us Weekly on May 21. “I think I grew up with a mentality that it’s kind of an obligation for you if you have more than other people, to give back.”

Shutterstock

Because of this mindset, Maggie has been helping to raise donations for Feed the Frontlines amid the coronavirus pandemic, and it’s made her dad so happy to call her his child. “It’s a really great project,” he said during a previous appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “I’m really proud of her.”