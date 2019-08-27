Who doesn’t love a road trip sing-along? Tim McGraw took to Instagram to share a sweet video with his daughter Gracie McGraw of their lovely duet during a recent drive that had him behind the wheel.

Spoiler alert: Vocal chops clearly run in this talented country music family.

PIPES!!!!!!……Dang, this girl can sing! Gracie and I having fun with Babs and Barry on our trip #chaseyourdreamsgirl,” the “Live Like You Were Dying” crooner, 52, captioned the two clips of them giving it their all. For those of you who don’t recognize it, the father-daughter duo are giving us their rendition of “What King of Fool” by Barbra Streisand and Barry Gibb. In 1981, the tune snagged the No. 10 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart but was able to reach No. 1 on the Billboard Adult Contemporary chart.

“My loves 💖💖💖@barbrastreisand would be proud,” Tim’s wife and Gracie’s mom, Faith Hill, replied.

Gracie, 22, actually shared the stage with her dad back in 2015 at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena. On top of that, she has proven to have a love of performing by once fronted an all-female alt-rock group called Tingo.

Now, it seems, Tim and Faith’s eldest child is setting off on a new adventure: moving to Los Angeles.