Who doesn’t love a road trip sing-along? Tim McGraw took to Instagram to share a sweet video with his daughter Gracie McGraw of their lovely duet during a recent drive that had him behind the wheel.

Spoiler alert: Vocal chops clearly run in this talented country music family.

PIPES!!!!!!……Dang, this girl can sing! Gracie and I having fun with Babs and Barry on our trip #chaseyourdreamsgirl,” the “Live Like You Were Dying” crooner, 52, captioned the two clips of them giving it their all. For those of you who don’t recognize it, the father-daughter duo are giving us their rendition of “What King of Fool” by Barbra Streisand and Barry Gibb. In 1981, the tune snagged the No. 10 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart but was able to reach No. 1 on the Billboard Adult Contemporary chart.

“My loves 💖💖💖@barbrastreisand would be proud,” Tim’s wife and Gracie’s mom, Faith Hill, replied.

Gracie, 22, actually shared the stage with her dad back in 2015 at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena. On top of that, she has proven to have a love of performing by once fronted an all-female alt-rock group called Tingo.

Now, it seems, Tim and Faith’s eldest child is setting off on a new adventure: moving to Los Angeles.

“This is a start of a journey where I can actually care about myself and do things for ME!! I’ve never been that person and honestly it’s very scary but I’m so proud of myself. I’ve never been able to say that and really believe it,” Gracie wrote on Instagram. “Without my people I wouldn’t believe in myself, so thank you for believing in me. I love you all so much. Thank you. You mean the world to me. See you soon new home!!”

No doubt Tim and Faith — who are also parents to Maggie, 21, and Audrey, 17 — are two proud parents.