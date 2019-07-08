Sister, Sister star Tia Mowry-Hardrict has no problem sleeping in the same bed as her kids — son Cree, 8, and daughter Cairo, 1, — with husband Cory Hardrict. In a new interview with People, she admitted that she sleeps in the same bad with Cairo at night because she doesn’t want anything to stress her kid out.

“Well my 1-year-old is still in my bed,” Tia revealed about her parenting habits with her children. “Ever since she was born she was always in our bed and my son was in our bed until he was 4.”

Instead of Cory demanding the little ones go to their own bed, Tia admitted her husband has no problem with the sleeping arrangements. “My husband’s fine with it,” she said. “If he was not fine with it then maybe we would have [had to have a discussion] but he is so cool with it.”

In fact, the only one in Tia’s family who seems to think it’s a little weird is her own mom, Darlene Mowry. “She’s like, ‘You need to do the cry out method and put your baby in a crib,'” Tia explained about her “strict” parent, noting that she will never take that advice. “I’m like, ‘No, I don’t want my baby to have any sign of stress whatsoever.'”

Tia has even given her kids gender neutral names so they can feel like their free from society’s rules. “If you look at it, their names — Cairo and Cree — [are] both unisex so it can go either way,” she explained. “It can be great for a boy or a girl and I’m really into that. I’m really into my children not allowing society to define who they are and what they want to be and what they want to do [so] I [started] with their names like that on purpose.”

“And then whenever they grow up and if my son happens to be into dinosaurs or cars or whatever, I’ll put them in his room,” Tia added. “Same thing with my daughter. I don’t want to tell them what they need to like or want so I go with the flow.”

Tia is such a great — and forward-thinking — mom!