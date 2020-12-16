Tia Mowry-Hardict is fully in the holiday spirit, putting her baking skills to good use to create these delicious Hot Chocolate Brownie Oatmeal cookies in partnership with Quaker, which is partnering with Feeding America® to provide meals to families in need.

Food insecurity is on the rise, as more than 50 million people may face hunger this year alone. The Feeding America network of food banks has risen to meet the need, and Quaker is a proud partner and supporter of their ongoing efforts. Feeding America is the nation’s largest domestic hunger-relief organization—a powerful and efficient network of 200 food banks across the country.

Quaker’s goal is to raise up to $250,000 to help Feeding America provide meals to families in need across the country through affiliated food banks and pantries.

To get involved in this great cause, you can purchase a participating Quaker Cereal product and enter the UPC code online at QuakerNourishes.com now through December 31. Quaker will donate $1 to Feeding America for each corresponding UPC code up to $250,000. Each UPC code entry online allows Quaker to fund 10 meals for families in need through Feeding America. For complete details, visit QuakerNourishes.com.

If you’re looking for some inspiration for what to bake, try Tia’s Hot Chocolate Brownie Oatmeal Cookies.

Servings: 72 cookies

Cooking Time: 8 – 10 minutes

Ingredients:

One 8-ounce package cream cheese, softened

8 Tablespoon(s) (1 stick) margarine or butter, softened

1 Cup(s) firmly packed brown sugar

1/2 Cup(s) granulated sugar

2 Eggs

1/2 Teaspoon(s) vanilla

2 Cup(s) (12 ounces) semi-sweet chocolate chips, melted

1-1/2 Cup(s) all-purpose flour

1-1/2 Teaspoon(s) Baking Soda

3 Cup(s) Quaker Old Fashioned Oats

Powdered sugar (optional)

1 cup Mini marshmallows

1/8 cup Crushed peppermint (to top the cookies)

Cooking Instructions:

In large bowl, beat cream cheese, margarine and sugars until creamy. Add eggs and vanilla; beat well. Add melted chocolate; mix well. Add combined flour and baking soda; mix well. Add oats and marshmallows; mix well. Cover; chill at least 1 hour. Heat oven to 350°F. Shape dough into 1-inch balls. Place 3 inches apart on ungreased cookie sheets – makes about 6 dozen. Bake 8 to 10 minutes or until cookies are almost set. (Centers should still be moist. Do not overbake.) Cool 1 minute on cookie sheets; remove to wire rack. Cool completely. Sprinkle with powdered sugar and crushed peppermint, if desired.

Cooking Note:

To melt chocolate chips, place in 1-quart glass measuring cup or microwaveable bowl. Microwave on HIGH 1 to 2 minutes or until melted and smooth, stirring every 30 seconds. Or, place in top part of double boiler over hot, not boiling, water; stir occasionally until smooth.