It’s been nearly 16 years since John Ritter, the star of such television series as Three’s Company, Hooperman, Hearts Afire and 8 Simple Rules, passed away from complications of aortic dissection, yet the memory of him burns as brightly as ever. And that’s true whether you’re someone who watched him and gained joy from seeing him on any of those shows, or someone who worked alongside him, sharing laughter and friendship. But when it comes to Richard Kline, who on Three’s Company played Jack Tripper’s best friend, Larry Dallas, he’s someone who could easily fall into both categories.

That becomes obvious when he’s asked what words come to mind when John’s name is brought up. “Oh, boy,” he says, apparently gearing up. “Friend, comedy genius, all around good guy, great father … there’s just too many things that come to mind.”

His voice doesn’t trail off for long, though, before he continues without prompting: “Baseball fan, Beatles fan … huge Beatles fan. As a matter of fact, at his funeral the cabaret singer Amanda McBroom sang The Beatles song ‘In My Life.’ Not a dry seat in the house.”

Please scroll down for much more of Richard’s memories.