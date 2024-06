Fred Savage Was Eyed for the Role From the Start

When the show was in development, producers eyed Fred for the role of Kevin Arnold almost immediately.

“By the time we actually settled on a casting director, we had already resolved that we should see Fred,” series creator Neal Marlens told The Philadelphia Inquirer in 1988. “Knowing nothing about him, we arranged to screen some unedited footage of a film he was making at the time, Vice Versa … [We saw] a marvelous actor with a natural quality, which essentially means he has no quality at all except being a kid. It sounds funny, but it’s a rare thing to find in a child actor. It’s the same thing we looked for and discovered in Josh Saviano and Danica McKellar.”