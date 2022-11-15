It was 50 years ago this fall that “Good night, John-Boy” joined the American television lexicon. To celebrate their ongoing international popularity, cast members from one of the most iconic tv families of all time, The Waltons, will gather in a rare reunion at the Hollywood Museum.

“We take great pride in celebrating both entertainment’s past and present at the Hollywood Museum. Working with Warner Brothers on The Waltons exhibit, allows us to pay tribute to this iconic American depression-era family TV series, while simultaneously highlighting the remarkable careers of its cast,” Museum Founder and President Donelle Dadigan announced.

Closer Weekly had the chance to speak with the stars of the show, which premiered September 14, 1972, on CBS. Cast members including Michael Learned who played matriarch “Olivia Walton”; Jon Walmsley as second oldest son “Jason”; Judy Norton as oldest daughter “Mary Ellen”; Eric Scott as middle son “Ben”; and Kami Colter who played the youngest of the seven Walton children, “Elizabeth,” shared fond memories from 9 seasons of playing America’s most beloved family, as well as never-before-told secrets from the set and what they’re up to now. Make sure to check out next week’s issue of Closer Weekly for the full story.

The reunion will be the first time that the stars themselves will get a chance to browse The Waltons Exhibit, generously on loan from the Warner Brothers Archivists and including original costumes, props, as well as cast-loaned collectables, Emmy Awards, and even Earl Hamner’s (Waltons Creator) typewriter which was used to write the now legendary series. A trip down memory lane is sure to stir up some wonderful tales from the talent themselves. The event is open to the public and is a unique opportunity to take photos with the cast and listen as they share their stories during a not-to-be-missed Q&A hosted by tv critic Leonard Maltin.

Check it out on Thursday, November, 2022, at 12:00 pm. Visit www.TheHollywoodMuseum.com for more information.