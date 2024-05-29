The View’s Sunny Hostin is so excited that her book trilogy is being adapted into a series at Amazon and hopes that her cohost Whoopi Goldberg will be involved in the project.

“We have been greenlit to pilot. So, we are writing the pilot right now, and we will be turning that in to Amazon in about two or three weeks, so it’s well on its way,” Sunny, 55, revealed on The View’s “Behind the Table” podcast on Tuesday, May 28. “I would like Octavia Spencer to play the role of Cindy if her time allows. If her time doesn’t allow, if Whoopi Goldberg’s time allows, I would like Whoopi Goldberg to play Cindy.”

“I have made overtures. I haven’t heard anything,” she said while talking about the casting process.

“It’s going to be a season per book,” Sunny continued. “Amazon has the rights to all three books. I would like Zendaya as well, and I have a lot of dreams.”

She also mentioned John David Washington and Regé-Jean Page as potential leads she is eyeing for the series.

Sunny released the first novel of the trilogy, Summer on the Bluffs, in 2020. The second book, Summer on Sag Harbor, came out in 2023.

“There is a lot of fun in this book — and sex scenes! Joy Behar told me that a beach read always has to have good sex,” Sunny told Closer in May 2023 of her second novel. “It’s also historical fiction. I hope people will enjoy that they are learning about history in a fun way.”

The third book, Summer on Highland Beach, was released on Tuesday.

“I planned it as a trilogy and a love letter to the places that I summer in,” she explained. “They are generally African-American communities that no one really knew about. [The settings are ] very private, very exclusive and very historic. There’s a lot of history, which I learned from the people who have lived there for generations.”

In addition to adding published author to her extensive resume, the TV host launched the media company Sunny Hostin Productions in 2021.

“I want to make sure that someone watches and knows that seeing an Afro Latina journalist on screen is a possibility,” she told Variety of the venture.

Sunny has always enjoyed writing, which led her to tell incredible stories in her novels.

“I’ve journaled since I was young, before it was a thing. I would also make up stories because I loved the process of writing,” she said. “I definitely didn’t imagine working with Whoopi Goldberg every day.”