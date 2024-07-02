Sara Haines seems to be enjoying her time off from The View, as her latest dancing video created some buzz on social media.

The ABC personality shared a clip on her Instagram account while dancing to Chappell Roan’s “Hot to Go!” on Monday, July 1. Sara, 46, appeared to be standing in a parking lot while wearing a green dress with a halter neckline and matching heels.

“A breath of fresh air,” one supportive comment on the post said, as another fan wrote, “That green is your color! What a beautiful dress on you! You are the best!”

Other commenters said that they missed seeing Sara on TV. The View is currently on hiatus for 4th of July week. Hosts Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Ana Navarro, Alyssa Farah Griffin and Sara will not appear in any new episodes of the show until after the holiday week.

Reruns of past episodes of the show will continue to air throughout the week, giving each of the cohosts some time off. During The View’s last hiatus in April, Sara went on a romantic vacation to Turks and Caicos with her husband, Max Shifrin. They did not bring their kids, Alec, Sandra and Caleb, on the trip due to conflicting schedules with their schools.

“Just Max and I because none of our spring breaks line up,” the mom of three said on The View’s “Behind the Table” podcast on April 29. “The two youngest kids have one, Alec has another, we have a different one. And so last year was the first year Max and I got away for a few days on our own once we figured out how to do that. I always wish there was a way to do it more often.”

ABC/Lou Rocco

For Sara, one of the best parts of the experience was getting to bond with her husband even more.

“You really remember why you’re together when you’re alone,” she reflected. “The talking, the joking, Max said at the end of our trip he goes, ‘We didn’t fight once.’ And I’m like, ‘Yeah, those dang kids. It’s the kids.’”

“We’re very much alike,” the TV presenter continued. “We ebb and flow, and there’s no pushback.”

While The View will be back to its regular schedule next week, fans have been wondering if The Chase, the game show in which Sara hosts, will be returning to the ABC lineup any time soon. She addressed questions surrounding the show in a Q&A in her Instagram Stories on May 2.

“I love this question,” she told her fans. “As soon as they decide to grab a bunch of game shows or do another block, The Chase will definitely be in there.”

“I love The Chase. People making decisions love The Chase, so it’s just a matter of time,” Sara added. “But I look so forward to it. Sometimes I have to rewatch old episodes to make sure I don’t lose the speed of it or the rhythm of it, but I am just as excited as everyone else for The Chase to return.”