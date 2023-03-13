Laughing it off. The hosts of The View have suffered their fair share of wardrobe malfunctions on the talk show over the years. Joy Behar, Sara Haines and more of their costars dealt with fashion mishaps on camera and their reactions were hilarious!

Joy has a colorful personality and is never afraid to speak her mind. When she faced a wardrobe malfunction during a February 2023 broadcast, her commentary was priceless. At the time, the TV personality was wearing a red silk top with a matching red jacket. Her microphone was tucked away behind the collar of her shirt, pulling the delicate fabric down to expose her bra.

“The biggest surprise happened to us seconds ago when Joy’s bra started making all kinds of eyes at people at the table,” Whoopi Goldberg told the audience when the show returned from a commercial break. “It was like an earthquake and suddenly the bra was like, ‘Hello!’ It was something else.”

The entire audience erupted with laughter along with the other cohosts as Whoopi described the scene. The camera panned to Joy who was still fixing her shirt to avoid another mishap.

“That was my special gift to all the old people out there on Valentine’s Day,” Joy said. “All the old guys.”

Whoopi couldn’t help but make another joke about her longtime costar and friend after the incident.

“You know, a whole lot of people are speculating about what’s been hovering — it was her breasts — over American skies…” the Sister Act star joked.

It wasn’t the first time the comedian had a funny blip on the long-running series which she has been a part of since 1997. In March 2022, Joy took a tumble while walking out onto the set of The View. She was about to take her seat at the news desk when she fell to the ground. Her cohosts rushed to her side to help her get back up.

“These chairs move, and you touch it, and you’re on the ground,” Whoopi explained after the incident to which Joy replied, “25 years, that has never happened to me. Who do I sue?”

The Baby Boom alum smoothed down her clothes and went on with the rest of the episode as planned. She did make a remark that she knew her husband, Steve Janowitz, was “home laughing” at her blunder like the rest of the viewers at home.

