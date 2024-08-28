The View is ready to kick off its new era in its new home! The show is gearing up to start season 28 in a new studio in New York City.

In a promo released on Wednesday, August 28, the cohosts appeared with moving boxes as they continued to prepare for the show’s September 3 premiere. The video also confirmed that all of the cohosts from season 27 will be returning to the panel in season 28.

Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, Ana Navarro and Alyssa Farah Griffin make up the hosting panel on the show.

“Y’all know we’re moving, right?” Whoopi, 68, said in the clip as she got her makeup done.

News of the big move was first announced by Sunny, 55, on August 2 during the final episode of season 27.

“This is the final episode of the season and, after 10 years and 2,143 episodes, this is also the last show we’ll do from this studio,” she said. “We’re sad to say goodbye, but we’re thrilled to be moving to a brand-new studio downtown.”

The new studio is located in Walt Disney Company’s Hudson Square headquarters, which stands at 22 stories tall.

“Yes, The View is on the move,” Sara, 46, said, with Sunny adding, “We’re moving downtown to the hottest new studio to match our hot topics.”

And fans are so excited to see their favorite hosts take the stage together again in the new space.

“Cannot wait for you ladies to be back!” one person commented underneath the post on The View’s official Instagram account.

“It’s going to be a roller coaster political season. Can’t wait to hear the ladies’ perspectives,” another person wrote.

ABC/Lou Rocco

Earlier this month, The View posted a video on Instagram of all of the cohosts writing their names on the show’s iconic sign. “Putting our mark on studio TV1! ✨ Get ready for a new ‘View’ this September from our new studio when we kick off season 28!” the caption of the post said.

“Thank you for an awesome show everyday! Will miss you all until you return! What’s a girl to do @11am channel 7 on weekdays?! lol stay safe everyone!!!” one person commented on the post.

And just as the show is about to make its return to TV, fans are hoping that one of its hosts will be named to the cast of the upcoming season of Dancing With the Stars. Reddit users are hoping Alyssa, 35, gets the call to hit the ballroom for the upcoming season.

“I could see Alyssa Farah-Griffin getting casted since she was in politics and works at The View which is an ABC show,” one Reddit user said, while another said, “She’d probably be a likely choice if we got another political contestant.”

So far, only one celebrity has been confirmed for season 33 — Olympian Stephen Nedoroscik.

“I want to bring some of that gymnastics – maybe a backflip or handstand. I want to have fun with it,” he said on Good Morning American following the announcement.

Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough will be returning as cohosts, with Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough on the judging panel. Who knows which other stars will be lacing up their dancing shoes in season 33?