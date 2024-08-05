The View Announces Huge Change for Season 28 After Speculation

Goodbyes are always the hardest — just ask the cast members on The View. A major announcement was made regarding the talk show’s upcoming season 28, and it’s probably not what you think.

“After 10 years and 2,143 episodes, this is the last show we’ll do from this studio,” Sunny Hostin revealed during an episode of the daytime talk show on August 2.

“We’re sad to say goodbye, but we are thrilled to be moving to a brand-new studio downtown — brand-new, state-of-the-art — and we will see you there in September for the premiere of season 28!” she said.

For the first 17 years of The View, the show was taped at ABC Television Studio 23 in the Big Apple. In 2014, the program moved its set to ABC Broadcast Center. But after a decade, it’s time to start a new era for the show in a new space. Many were speculating that a big announcement was coming for the monumental season.

Sunny, 55, went on to share details about what it’s been like for her and her costars to pack up their belongings and prepare for the big move.

“We’ve had to, for the past couple of weeks, box up things, get rid of things … We were allotted, each host, five huge cartons. I took up two, Sara [Haines] took up all five and was looking for more!” she shared.

“And Ana [Navarro], please don’t say that you were a purger, because I think you had over 50 pairs of shoes in your [dressing] room,” Sunny added.

“I’m feeling attacked!” Ana, 52, chimed in. “They are all my shoes, I love all my shoes! I have no children, my children are my shoes. I’m a childless shoe lady!”

ABC/Lou Rocco

The show’s official Instagram page also posted about the new studio.

“Get ready for a new ‘View’ as we end this chapter after 10 years in our studio on New York City’s Upper West Side! ✨ See you in September from our new, state-of-the-art studio in downtown Manhattan when we kick off season 28! Here’s a look behind the scenes of our photo shoot for this past season in studio TV1,” the post said, along with some pictures of the hosts.

A lot of memories were made in the old studio, from groundbreaking celebrity interviews to shocking confessions from each of the hosts.

In April, the cast and crew were forced to evacuate the building after a fire broke out next door where The Tamron Hall Show is filmed. After firefighters tended to the fire, the show’s cast was allowed back into the building. They carried on with the episode that day, telling the story of learning about the fire and being forced to vacate the premises.

“It really made me understand my priorities, because once I saw all the hosts were fine, I was like, ‘Where’s my glam team?’” Alyssa Farah Griffin said. “Like, leave [executive producer Brian Teta], but as long as hair and makeup is safe.’”

With season 27 coming to a finish, The View will return to ABC with season 28 on September 3 at 11 a.m. ET.