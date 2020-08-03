This article was originally published on CBD Seniors. To view the original article, click here.

A total of 65 million adults have reported a recent incidence of back pain. In total, there are 16 million adults who deal with chronic back pain. During your lifetime, you have an 80 percent chance of you dealing with at least one episode of chronic lower back pain.

Unfortunately, the statistics for joint pain and arthritis are not any better. Today, more than 49.6 percent of people over the age of 65 have received an arthritis diagnosis from their doctor. An estimated 15 million Americans suffer from severe joint pain.

Chronic joint and back pain can be debilitating. Even when you want to do things like take a walk, garden, swim or play tennis, your pain holds you back. Researchers are now looking at cannabidiol (CBD) to see how it can alleviate pain levels. By taking CBD, you may be able to reduce your pain to a manageable level so that you can focus on enjoying your life again.

What Is CBD?

CBD is a compound that is created from the hemp plant. Hemp is a kind of cannabis. Unlike other cannabis strains, hemp contains a maximum level of 0.3% of delta-9 tetrahydrocannabinol (THC). Since THC is the compound that causes marijuana’s psychoactive properties, this means that hemp will not get you high.

Instead, the hemp plant is a source of a wide range of different cannabinoids. Currently, researchers have found at least 113 different cannabinoids in cannabis. They believe that each cannabinoid has a different response in the human body, but they are still trying to determine what each cannabinoid can actually do. The state of the field is still in its infancy because hemp and other cannabis plants were illegal for so long.

While scientists still have a lot of research to perform, they have already discovered a few things that CBD can do in the human body. When people take CBD, it can help to alleviate pain from conditions like arthritis, joint pain, cancer and back pain. CBD and other cannabinoids use the cannabinoid system to have an effect on the human body. CBD is not psychoactive, so you will not get high if you take it. In fact, there are even studies that show a connection between CBD and focus enhancement.

Right now, there are a number of different ingestion methods available for CBD. Some people incorporate CBD oil. CBD can be added to a vaporizer or topical product. In addition, there are some strains of cannabis like Charlotte’s Web that are designed to have high levels of CBD.

Thanks to the Farm Bill, hemp products are legal as long as they include less than 0.3% THC. The federal government and most state governments allow CBD to be sold and used as long as it is made from hemp. Because of this, people across the country are now able to use CBD oil for inflammation and pain.

Can CBD Help With Joint Pain and Back Pain?

National Geographic actually ran a story in June 2015 about humanity’s long history of cannabis use. A Siberian burial mound dating back to 5,000 years ago was found that included charred cannabis seeds. In the United States, George Washington once grew hemp on his plantation. Today, hemp production is helping researchers find new ways to treat pain from conditions like arthritis and cancer.

If you have a condition like arthritis, you have probably tried other treatments already. There are joint replacement surgeries for advanced arthritis and steroid injections for any affected joints. Some people take anti-rheumatic drugs for rheumatoid arthritis. CBD is an alternative way to reduce discomfort and pain levels.

Because CBD was legalized so recently, many of the completed studies have just been on animals. Anecdotal reports and animal studies show that CBD can effectively relieve inflammation and arthritis pain. If you want a low-risk option for alleviating pain, CBD can help.

Many patients have reported that taking CBD helps them take the edge off their pain and increase their muscle relaxation. Additionally, CBD is a useful option because it carries very few risks and side effects. Doctors generally recommend CBD as safe, so it has significantly fewer risks than getting a hip replacement or taking steroid shots.

Recently, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) even approved a CBD-based medication called Epidiolex. This medication is designed to treat a rare form of epilepsy. During the clinical trials, there were safety tests performed on Epidiolex. Because of these tests, the FDA has a fairly good idea about the risks connected to CBD.

In general, CBD causes very minor side effects. With Epidiolex, the most common side effects were sedation and sleepiness. Some people experienced decreased appetite, poor sleep, insomnia, diarrhea and rashes. There is a small risk of liver injury from taking Epidiolex, but this same risk may not extend to CBD supplements because the dosage, chemical composition and administration methods are different.

With CBD supplements, the most common side effect is drowsiness. Unless you are taking CBD and swimming alone, this side effect is probably a good thing. Many people take CBD to help them sleep at night, so this side effect can help you overcome insomnia. This is especially true if your insomnia is connected to joint or back pain.

Medical researchers may not know exactly how CBD works, but they know that it can alleviate conditions like seizures, pain and inflammation. Seniors frequently experience inflammation and pain, which is one of the reasons why 36% of the people using medical marijuana in 2018 were age 50 or older. CBD is significantly safer than over-the-counter drugs like acetaminophen. It is thousands of times safer than taking addictive opiates like morphine. While opiates can lead to severe addictions and drug abuse, CBD is generally recognized as being non-addictive and safe.

In research studies, scientists have found that CBD can prevent joint neuropathy and osteoarthritis pain. Researchers believe CBD achieves this result by reducing joint inflammation. In the studies, researchers also found that CBD served as a protectant for the nerves.

Researchers have also discovered that CBD is effective for chronic pain. Previous studies have shown that CBD can reduce pain in individuals who have been given a diagnosis of cancer or multiple sclerosis. CBD is also effective at reducing fibromyalgia pain. In studies, people who took CBD for fibromyalgia pain only experienced mild side effects like drowsiness, dizziness and dry mouth.

When it comes to rheumatoid arthritis and osteoarthritis, some studies indicate that CBD can help reduce inflammation in the joints. It can also curb morning pain, which makes waking up and getting out of bed a lot easier. Plus, CBD can help improve sleep quality in people who have osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis.

How Should You Take CBD?

One of the easiest ways to take CBD for joint and back pain is by placing a few drops of CBD oil under your tongue. CBD absorbs faster through your gums than through your digestive system, so this allows you to achieve the effects you need faster. If you want to feel the effects as quickly as possible, vaporizers are the fastest method of administration.

Vaporizing anything carries a potential risk of respiratory problems, so you may want an alternative option instead. Whether you are taking CBD and running or need CBD for golf pain, you have a few different options available. For example, you can use CBD and gardening gloves to treat arthritis-related pain. Start by applying a topical CBD product onto your hands. Then, slide on gardening gloves. You can leave these gloves on overnight so that the lotion or salve can sink deep into your skin.

If you have pain in your feet, you can use CBD lotion and socks at night to alleviate the pain. You can also apply the lotion directly to anywhere that you have joint or back pain. If you want CBD and tennis elbow solutions, you can try using a special sleeve after you apply the salve.

How Much Should You Take?

Before you start taking CBD and walking a half-marathon, you need to consider the right dosage. Because hemp was legalized so recently, scientists still need to do more clinical trials before they have an exact dosage for different conditions. In general, you should start with the lowest dosage possible and increase the amount as needed. Medicare does not cover CBD supplements, so taking a lower dose can also save you money.

The amount you take depends on factors like your body chemistry, medical conditions and body weight. The concentration of CBD in the product is also important. You should talk to your doctor about how much to use for your pain.

In general, many patients start by taking 20 to 40 milligrams of CBD per day. If this is not enough, you can try increasing your daily amount by 5 milligrams each week. Once you reach a level that effectively treats your symptoms, you can stop increasing your dosage.

You should keep in mind that it can take a while for CBD to take effect. Some conditions like arthritis only start to improve after a month of taking CBD. Because of this, you may need to take CBD for a few weeks before deciding whether it works for your case or not. You may also want to track your CBD usage and your symptoms in a journal so that you can see how well your symptoms improve over time.

CBD and Physical Activity

Older adults can benefit from becoming physically active. By the age of 75, an estimated one out of three men and one out of two women do not get any physical activity. Among adults aged 65 and older, the most common physical activities were gardening and walking. A great deal of the stamina and strength we lose as we age is due to a lack of physical activity.

Unfortunately, it is hard to work out if you are in constant pain. Whether you want to try golf and CBD or take up CBD and walking, CBD can help reduce your pain so that you can stay in shape. You can try CBD and tennis, golf, gardening, walking or similar activities. Your physical activity does not have to be strenuous to impart health benefits, but you do have to become active in order to stay healthy.

When you use CBD, you can reduce joint and back pain so that you can start moving again. CBD works with your cannabinoid system to reduce inflammation as well, which helps you to feel better after a strenuous workout. Because of CBD’s effects on inflammation and pain, even professional golfers are adding this supplement to their golf bags.

Is CBD Right for You?

If you have limited your physical activities because of pain, CBD can help you become active again. Regular exercise reduces your risk of developing colon cancer, coronary heart disease, diabetes and high blood pressure. Being active means you are less likely to fracture bones from falling. You are also more likely to live independently for longer.

Other than making day-to-day activities like golfing and gardening possible, CBD also makes you more comfortable just sitting down and relaxing. It reduces your pain and inflammation from chronic and acute illnesses. Plus, you can use CBD and focus better. While there are many benefits involved, the decision to take CBD is entirely up to you and your doctor. Each person has a unique medical condition and body chemistry, so the same treatment may not work for everyone.

If you decide to take CBD, you should make sure to buy it from a trusted source. Pharmacies are an excellent place to go if you want to buy CBD. If you buy online, make sure the storefront has lab tests available from third-party groups. You should also read through the company’s reviews and see how long they have been in business. Through a few simple precautions, you can make sure you get the results you need from your pain medicine.