Now only do these ladies work with one another on the Talk, but it is quite obvious that they are also great friends off the set as well.

On Friday, December 20, Marie Osmond, Eve, Sheryl Underwood, Carrie Ann Inaba and guest host Vanessa Williams, all took some time on the latest episode of the popular CBS daytime talk show to exchange homemade gifts for one another. It all kicked off when the “Paper Roses” singer knitted Eve’s dog, Hendrix, a red Christmas sweater. “He needed something to keep him warm,” Marie said. The fun was just getting started.

The “Who’s That Girl” rapper, 41, proceeded to give Vanessa, 56, a satin eye mask and a pillow. “We travel a lot. Anything that can help you sleep a little better is always good,” she explained. The Ugly Betty alum then gifted Carrie Ann, 51, some shoe bags.

Cliff Lipson/CBS ©2019 CBS

“As a dancer, I know you wear a lot of different shoes, sometimes for dancing, sometimes for obviously glam. And you travel a lot, so this is something you can actually put your shoes in,” Vanessa gushed. The gifts kept on coming, as next up was Carrie Ann, who gave Sheryl, 56, quite the present of a sweater, with a mini purse and mistletoe with photos of John Stamos, Idris Elba and … wait for it … Marie’s brother, Donny Osmond.