Now only do these ladies work with one another on the Talk, but it is quite obvious that they are also great friends off the set as well.

On Friday, December 20, Marie OsmondEveSheryl UnderwoodCarrie Ann Inaba and guest host Vanessa Williams, all took some time on the latest episode of the popular CBS daytime talk show to exchange homemade gifts for one another. It all kicked off when the “Paper Roses” singer knitted Eve’s dog, Hendrix, a red Christmas sweater. “He needed something to keep him warm,” Marie said. The fun was just getting started.

The “Who’s That Girl” rapper, 41, proceeded to give Vanessa, 56, a satin eye mask and a pillow. “We travel a lot. Anything that can help you sleep a little better is always good,” she explained. The Ugly Betty alum then gifted Carrie Ann, 51, some shoe bags.

The Talk Hosts
Cliff Lipson/CBS ©2019 CBS

“As a dancer, I know you wear a lot of different shoes, sometimes for dancing, sometimes for obviously glam. And you travel a lot, so this is something you can actually put your shoes in,” Vanessa gushed. The gifts kept on coming, as next up was Carrie Ann, who gave Sheryl, 56, quite the present of a sweater, with a mini purse and mistletoe with photos of John StamosIdris Elba and … wait for it … Marie’s brother, Donny Osmond.

Last but not least, the comedian turned around and gave Marie a gingerbread house labeled “The Osmond Family.” “I can tell you made it,” the entertainer joked. Fans were loving the little moment, as they quickly responded with nothing but positive words.

“That was so very sweet. A present from the heart means a lot,” one fan wrote in the clip’s comments section. Another added, “Marie is so talented and thoughtful.”

It was a very special episode, as the ladies celebrated the holidays with their first-ever Christmas musical, featuring performances by all of the hosts, including the tour cast of the Broadway version of Frozen.

It is quite obvious that all of these talented women know just how to celebrate Christmas. We can’t wait to see what else is in store!