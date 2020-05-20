MeTV, the home for classic programming, will offer more memorable characters, storylines and fun for the summer with its launch of “The Summer of Me,” featuring comedy classics Happy Days and Laverne & Shirley, along with theme weeks of The Brady Bunch, new original episodes of Collector’s Call, and late-night blocks of The Twilight Zone and The Alfred Hitchcock Hour, alongside the always-popular series of The Flintstones, The Beverly Hillbillies, I Love Lucy, Leave it to Beaver and so many more.

After concluding “The Month of Mayberry,” MeTV will shift to its summer programming with thematic episodes of “The Brady Bunch Brunch,” celebrating the best, most iconic and heartwarming stories. Weekly themes include famous sports stars, family vacations, road trips, musical sing-alongs and life lessons, along with tributes dedicated to each character’s most memorable moments, from “Marcia, Marcia, Marcia” to “Johnny Bravo” to “porkchops and applesauce” and beyond.

The summer fun continues with the Happy Days gang — Ritchie, Ralph, Potsie, Fonzie, Mrs. C. and all the rest — joining the MeTV weeknight lineup (Monday-Friday, 6:30 p.m. ET/PT), following The Flintstones. Comfortable and nostalgic TV has never been more in demand, making now the perfect time for the beloved Cunningham family to greet America every night at dinnertime.

Courtesy MeTV

And on Sundays, MeTV will triple the family fun with a three-hour comedy wave, pairing Happy Days with its popular spin-off series Laverne & Shirley. Garry Marshall’s iconic Milwaukee comedies are together again with a full-hour of Happy Days, followed by a full-hour of Laverne & Shirley, followed by another full-hour of Happy Days from 2:00 pm. to 5:00 p.m. ET/PT. Then, Mama’s Family joins “The Summer of Me” Sunday block with a full-hour at 5:00 p.m. ET/PT. New episodes of MeTV’s original series Collector’s Call, hosted by Lisa Whelchel, will also continue airing Sunday nights (9:30 p.m. ET/PT) with featured collections for Pac-Man, board games, The Beatles, I Love Lucy, bicycles and more. Starting Sunday, July 12, Collector’s Call will move to 10 p.m. ET/PT.

Late-night viewers will be treated to the hour-long episodes of The Twilight Zone on Sundays and The Alfred Hitchcock Hour six nights a week. And last but not least, rarely-seen sci-fi series, The Powers of Matthew Star, will join the early Sunday morning lineup.

Sundays beginning May 31

12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. ET: The Brady Bunch Themed Weeks

12:00 a.m. ET: The Twilight Zone (hour-long episodes)

1:00 a.m. ET: The Alfred Hitchcock Hour

Weeknights beginning Monday, June 1

6:30 p.m. ET: Happy Days

1:00 a.m. ET: The Alfred Hitchcock Hour

Sundays beginning June 7

6:00 a.m. ET: The Powers of Matthew Star

2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. ET: Happy Days

3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. ET: Laverne & Shirley

4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. ET: Happy Days

5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. ET: Mama’s Family

For the full schedule, please click HERE. MeTV is available over the air in 98% of the country, as well as on cable and on Dish satellite.