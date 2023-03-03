Article presented by Shannon Sparks.

Gone are the days when plastic surgery was a taboo subject and targeted only for women. Today, more and more men are embracing plastic surgery as a way to look and feel their best. From male breast reduction surgery to tummy tucks, facelifts, and body contouring, the options for men are vast and ever evolving.

As the trend of male plastic surgery continues to rise, it’s important to understand the different types of procedures available, as well as the newest trends in the field. We discussed with board-certified plastic surgeon, Dr. Morad Askari, owner of Revive Surgical Institute, about the latest advancements and options for male plastic surgery. This comprehensive guide to male plastic surgery is must-read.

Overview of Common Male Plastic Surgery Procedures

Male plastic surgery has come a long way in recent years, with a growing number of men seeking out procedures to enhance their appearance and boost their confidence. One of the most popular male plastic surgery procedures is male breast reduction, also known as gynecomastia surgery. This procedure is designed to remove excess fat and tissue from the chest area, creating a flatter and more masculine appearance. Dr. Askari explains that going to a board-certified plastic surgeon is crucial to ensure that the right amount of excess breast tissue is removed to provide good results. Numerous of his male patients came to him for a gynecomastia revision after another provider left them with uneven results.

“Calf implants are the new trend for men,” said Dr. Askari. Working out and running are sometimes not enough to sculpt and define calf. This is why calf implant surgery is growing. The implants are placed to create shapelier legs and augment their natural musculature.

Another popular procedure for men is liposuction with etching. This procedure helps to tone the abdominal area, back, arms, and legs by removing stubborn fat. Dr. Askari explained that this surgery is usually performed on men who have been working out, and eating healthy but cannot get rid of stubborn fat in some areas. Muscle etching can be added to the liposuction to highlight the muscles.

Dr. Morad Askari also explained that body contouring surgeries like liposuction or Brazilian Butt Lift have become very popular for men in the past two years. These procedures create a more toned and defined appearance by removing excess fat, defining muscle tone (ab etching), and adding projection to the buttocks.

Facelifts and facial rejuvenation procedures are also becoming increasingly popular among men. These procedures can help to restore a more youthful appearance by removing signs of aging, such as wrinkles and sagging skin. With advances in surgical techniques and technology, Dr. Askari explained that these procedures are becoming less invasive and more effective.

The Benefits of Male Plastic Surgery

Plastic surgery for men is not just about looking good. It can provide a range of physical and emotional benefits that can last a lifetime. For many men, male plastic surgery can help them feel more confident and self-assured. The procedures can help to improve the look of their bodies, making them feel more attractive and appealing to others.

One of the biggest benefits of male plastic surgery is that it can help men to feel better about themselves. Whether it’s getting rid of excess fat or improving the appearance of their skin, these procedures can help men to feel more confident and self-assured. Dr. Askari noticed that his male patients have a boost in self-esteem, creating a positive impact on all areas of life.

In addition to the emotional benefits, male plastic surgery can also provide physical benefits. For example, a tummy tuck can help men eliminate stubborn belly fat & excess skin, giving them a slimmer, more toned appearance. A facelift can help to reverse the signs of aging, giving men a more youthful and refreshed look. And for men who are self-conscious about their chest size, male breast reduction surgery can help to restore a more masculine appearance.

Overall, male plastic surgery has become increasingly popular in recent years, and for good reason. It can help men to feel better about themselves and to improve their physical appearance, giving them the confidence they need to succeed in life. Whether you’re looking to get rid of stubborn fat or to improve the look of your skin, there is a range of procedures available to help you achieve your goals.

The Importance of Choosing the Right Plastic Surgeon

When considering male plastic surgery, choosing the right plastic surgeon is just as important as the procedure itself. A qualified and experienced plastic surgeon can help ensure that you receive the best possible outcome and minimize any potential risks.

It’s essential to choose a plastic surgeon who is board-certified and has extensive experience performing the specific procedure you’re interested in. This way, you can be confident that you’re in good hands and that your surgeon has the expertise necessary to achieve your desired results.

Dr. Morad Askari is a highly skilled plastic surgeon with years of experience in male plastic surgery. He is board-certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery and is recognized as a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons. As a trusted resource for male plastic surgery, Dr. Askari and the team at Revive Surgical Institute (known as Revive Plastic Surgery) are dedicated to helping men achieve their goals and feel their best.

Whether you’re seeking a subtle enhancement or a major transformation, male plastic surgery offers a variety of options to help you achieve your goals. If you’re considering male plastic surgery, be sure to choose a qualified and experienced plastic surgeon like Dr. Morad Askari.