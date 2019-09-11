Listen up! Hollywood’s favorite wellness trend is getting its own podcast.

A new podcast from Us Weekly, “KetOMG!,” brought to you by SlimFast Keto, breaks down the ins and outs of the ketogenic diet and answers your burning questions about the diet that Hollywood celebrities are crazy about.

The main source of energy in the low-carb, high-fat food plan is fat — approximately 75 percent of your calories come from fat while the rest come from protein and carbohydrates. Subsequently, this will make you feeling fuller longer.

Experts also weigh in on the keto diet and lay out all the facts you need to know — like how intermittent fasting goes hand in hand with the food plan.

And that’s not all: The podcast will get you cooking up a storm in the kitchen. Three simple meal ideas will be given to help you stay focused throughout the week.

Not convinced yet? Celebs like Brooke Burke, Kourtney Kardashian and Vanessa Hudgens swear by the popular diet.

To learn more about the ketogenic diet and the podcast, listen to all six episodes of “KetOMG!,” launching September 13 on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio and Stitcher.