The Cast of ‘The Goonies’ Then and Now: See What the Stars Look Like 40 Years Later

Steven Spielberg’s The Goonies became a cult classic following its 1985 release.

Despite landing the lead role of Mikey, actor Sean Astin recalled how Spielberg walked out of his audition.

“So we do this scene, and it’s really good. Until we get to this one point in it, and I forget the line,” Sean said. “I start shaking…So we do it again, and at the same spot, I’ve now psyched myself out. But at the same spot I forget. I go, ‘S–t!’ And Steven gets up and walks out of the room. And I’m like ‘Well, I guess I’m never going to make another movie in Hollywood.’”